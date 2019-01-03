CV Sciences, Inc. Named One of the First U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certified Manufacturers

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc . (OTCQB: CVSI) (the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp CBD products through its industry-dominating brand PlusCBD Oil™ , is proud to announce its certification by the US Hemp Authority™ Guidance Program .

Established in 2018, the US Hemp Authority™ Certified program was developed by the US Hemp Roundtable , and is designed specifically to educate hemp farmers and hemp finished product producers in FDA Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to ensure that consistent quality is achieved. The U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification Program is administered by experienced quality assurance and verification professionals from industry-leading food and agricultural companies.

This achievement illustrates the Company’s robust quality management system throughout its supply chain from seed to shelf. This certification is a milestone indicative of the Company’s commitment to assuring that customers continue to receive the highest quality products from CV Sciences and that all PlusCBD Oil™ products are safe. Additionally, this certification should give law enforcement officials certainty that our products are not made from genetic strains of marijuana.

"Consumer interest and demand for industrial hemp products is growing rapidly and we believe consumers are entitled to full transparency with respect to product quality, safety and consistency. By completing the US Hemp Authority’s™ rigorous certification process, consumers can continue to trust in CV Sciences’ commitment to the highest operating and production standards,” stated Michael J. Mona, III, co-founder, President and Chief Operating Officer at CV Sciences. “This landmark certification provides additional assurance to our customers that we are focused on continuous improvement, customer trust and satisfaction.”

As one of the first companies to meet the stringent self-regulatory standards and passing a third party audit, the Company is now licensed to use the Certified Seal of the US Hemp Authority™ in its product labeling, marketing, and advertising of PlusCBD Oil™ products.

For more information on a US Hemp Authority™, visit ushempauthority.org.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and, a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products ( PlusCBD Oil™) to a range of market sectors. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

