DeliverySwift Launches White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries as California Rules State-Wide Marijuana Deliveries to be Legal

TULSA, OK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces white labeling program for DeliverySwift as recent rulings in both Oregon and California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) make marijuana deliveries legal state-wide.

Cannabis Deliveries Now Legal

Delivery operators are the obvious winners in the final regulations, because the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) decided to stick with its policy of allowing marijuana deliveries anywhere in the state, regardless of local municipalities’ bans.

The rules will not be completely finalized until approved by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL), which may not be until sometime in January.

In addition, the state of Oregon announced the delivery of cannabis products to homes within the areas where retail sales were banned are now legal. These new rules were effective on Dec. 28, 2018.

White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries

As the developer of the DeliverySwift technology, AppSwarm will be able to offer licensed cannabis dispensaries their own white label delivery tracking platform to use with both customers and wholesale distributors.

DeliverySwift technology offers licensed dispensaries the ability to launch their own delivery platforms to utilize GPS tracking of deliveries in real-time, and driver pre-screening to help dispensaries adhere to internal regulatory controls of shipments in route.

DeliverySwift is already in talks with Cannabis dispensaries and expects to sign-up their first dispensaries in the very near-term.

DeliverySwift will also expand its focus on traditional products in the grocery, small retail, pharmacy, pet supply as well as many other smaller retailers needing to get their product to a consumer’s door.

Add Your Business to DeliverySwift

Are you a small mom and pop shop or a chain with 7, 10 or more stores looking to add delivery service to your customers? Sign up here to create your free account today https://business.deliveryswift.co/create

Become a DeliverySwift Driver

Looking to become a delivery driver for DeliverySwift in your local area? Sign up today to submit your application and be the first in your area to run DeliverySwift, and make some extra cash on the side being a delivery courier https://partner.deliveryswift.co/

Request More Information

To receive status updates on our company we invite you to register to our investor mailing list at https://www.app-swarm.com/investors/

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Inc.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com