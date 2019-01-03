03/01/2019 17:43:42

DeliverySwift Launches White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries as California Rules State-Wide Marijuana Deliveries to be Legal

TULSA, OK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) announces white labeling program for DeliverySwift as recent rulings in both Oregon and California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) make marijuana deliveries legal state-wide.

Cannabis Deliveries Now Legal

Delivery operators are the obvious winners in the final regulations, because the Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) decided to stick with its policy of allowing marijuana deliveries anywhere in the state, regardless of local municipalities’ bans.

The rules will not be completely finalized until approved by the Office of Administrative Law (OAL), which may not be until sometime in January.

In addition, the state of Oregon announced the delivery of cannabis products to homes within the areas where retail sales were banned are now legal. These new rules were effective on Dec. 28, 2018.

White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries

As the developer of the DeliverySwift technology, AppSwarm will be able to offer licensed cannabis dispensaries their own white label delivery tracking platform to use with both customers and wholesale distributors.

DeliverySwift technology offers licensed dispensaries the ability to launch their own delivery platforms to utilize GPS tracking of deliveries in real-time, and driver pre-screening to help dispensaries adhere to internal regulatory controls of shipments in route.

DeliverySwift is already in talks with Cannabis dispensaries and expects to sign-up their first dispensaries in the very near-term. 

DeliverySwift will also expand its focus on traditional products in the grocery, small retail, pharmacy, pet supply as well as many other smaller retailers needing to get their product to a consumer’s door.

Add Your Business to DeliverySwift

Are you a small mom and pop shop or a chain with 7, 10 or more stores looking to add delivery service to your customers? Sign up here to create your free account today https://business.deliveryswift.co/create

Become a DeliverySwift Driver

Looking to become a delivery driver for DeliverySwift in your local area? Sign up today to submit your application and be the first in your area to run DeliverySwift, and make some extra cash on the side being a delivery courier https://partner.deliveryswift.co/ 

Request More Information

To receive status updates on our company we invite you to register to our investor mailing list at https://www.app-swarm.com/investors/ 

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Inc.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com

5c0ede85c0dd2c00043b2655_1.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
3
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
4
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
5
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:41
Special Olympics Washington Kicks Off 2019 Polar Plunge Season With Dawn-Til-Dusk "Super Plunge" This Saturday January 5 at Alki Beach
18:30
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program
18:26
Repligen to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
18:15
ViViPAY Signs Agreement to Provide Financial Solutions to the 17 Million Members of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference
18:15
H&R Block offers filers in-person, virtual and online tax filing options
18:08
ClearOne® Debuts the UNITE® 50, a New Wide-Angle Camera Ideal for Huddle Space Performance and Budgets
18:08
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9, 2019
18:00
Quality improvement interventions improve efficacy of depression screening and follow-up
17:43
DeliverySwift Launches White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries as California Rules State-Wide Marijuana Deliveries to be Legal

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 19:12:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-03 20:12:41 - 2019-01-03 19:12:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY