03/01/2019 19:30:00

Gamma-Delta T Cell Immunotherapy Pioneer, Lawrence Lamb, PhD, to Join Incysus Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, announced today the appointment of Lawrence S. Lamb, PhD as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Lamb will lead the company’s research and development programs and will be responsible for setting scientific strategy.

Dr. Lamb has been working with Incysus since early 2016; his experience and leadership as the scientific co-founder of the Company has guided Incysus in the groundbreaking development of scientific advancements in cancer treatments. He has a proven record of successful research and was the first to describe the homeostatic reconstitution of γδ T cells in patients who receive alpha-beta (αβ) T cell depleted bone marrow grafts and an association between γδ T cell recovery with disease-free survival in allogeneic bone marrow transplantation patients as well as γδ T cell receptor CDR3 conservation in leukemia patients.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Lamb is joining us in an expanded leadership role with Incysus.” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Incysus. “Larry brings a broad range of expertise that will be essential to the growth of Incysus.  His more than two decades of experience in clinical and translational research, focused on innovative cellular immunotherapies, will guide Incysus as we develop commercially viable and effective immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. His appointment further demonstrates our commitment to building our team and advancing our clinical programs into Phase 1 trials during the first half of 2019.”

“I am excited to be joining Incysus at this time and to expand my role in the development of γδ T cell immunotherapies for cancer patients,” said Dr. Lamb.  “Incysus is well-positioned to change the landscape of cancer treatment and to offer patients an innovative approach to treating their specific cancers.”

Prior to joining Incysus full time, Dr. Lamb was a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and the Director of the Cell Therapy Laboratory for the Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Program at the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) School of Medicine.  He also had academic appointments in the Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics and as a Senior Scientist in the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Lamb holds an Advanced Practice Certification in Oncology Nursing and a PhD in Experimental Pathology from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and completed fellowships in Molecular Genetics and Transplantation Immunology at the University of South Carolina and Richland Memorial Hospital.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company’s inception in early 2016, Incysus has filed two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages.  The Company’s first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma patients and the IND related to this program was accepted by the FDA in late 2017.  The Company’s second program is targeted to treat patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM).  In collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials early next year.  For more information, visit www.incysus.com.

Contact:

Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 646.600.6GDT

info@incysus.com

www.incysus.com

jpg.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
3
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
4
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
5
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:24
Meritage Appoints Robert Potts General Counsel
20:00
AAJA Announces Georgia Public Broadcasting as Host of JCamp 2019
20:00
Universal Chairman Greg Evans awarded NBAA Silk Scarf Award
20:00
Old National to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings and hold conference call / webcast
20:00
Trillium Launches Trusted Mobility Platform and Services at CES 2019 - On-Ramp to the 1.5 Trillion Dollar Vehicle Data Marketplace
19:43
Vanderbilt Financial Group Names New Chief Compliance Officer, Steve Howe
19:30
Gamma-Delta T Cell Immunotherapy Pioneer, Lawrence Lamb, PhD, to Join Incysus Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer
19:16
Vantagepoint Funds Enhances Retirement Consultant Services
19:15
City National Names Linda Duncombe to Lead Marketing and Product Strategies

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 20:46:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-03 21:46:38 - 2019-01-03 20:46:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY