Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.2 % during 2018-2024: Energias Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global printed circuit board (PCB) market was valued at USD 60.42 billion 2017 and is expected to reach USD 80.38 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Factors driving the growth of the market are: rising adoption of automation in various end-user industries, growing demand for wireless devices, increasing miniaturization of devices, surging need for more efficient interconnect solutions, and rapid growth in flexible circuits. Owing to the implementation of processors and sensors in smart gadgets, the size of the PCB has reduced to 74%. Additionally, usage of flame retardant chemicals in PCBs to ensure fire safety, and increasing capital investment is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, huge growth in global PCB market is also led by the increasing demand for smart tablets and smart phones in IT and consumer electronics sector. Growth in wearable electronics is emerging as a key opportunity in the growth of the global PCB market.

Printed Circuit Board is a circuit board in which a thin layer of copper is laminated, that offers an interconnection to the electronic components. To place electronic components on the insulated board, holes are created with the help of drillers. Further, components are mounted on the PCBs and soldering is done to fix the electronic components in a specified area. It provides a support to the electronic components and the electrical connection carrier. PCBs are used to electrically connect the components and provide a base.

Rise in capital investments and growing Awareness regarding environmental friendly printed circuit board majorly driving the PCB market

With the rapid development in technology, electronics products will continue to emerge. But, massive production of PCB is becoming unfriendly to environment, due to the usage of wet chemicals while manufacturing. Moreover, lack of recycling ability also degrades the adoption rate of printed circuit boards. And to ensure less toxic emissions into the environment, ink jet printing technology is invented. This technology enables the cost-effective manufacturing of thin, flexible and disposable electrical devices. Moreover, Taiwan-based manufacturer (Wistron) is also looking to relocate a PCB manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, and has invested about $1 billion.

Browse full research report with TOC on

"Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 202424" at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-printed-circuit-board-market-report/

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market - Regional Insight

Geographically, the global printed circuit board market is segmented in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global PCB market in 2017 (77%) , followed by North America. The growth in APAC region is attributed to the presence of many semi-conductor manufacturers, growing adoption of smart devices. North America is expected to hold the second largest market during the forecast period.

Key findings from the report:

Based on type, multi-layer PCB is expected to dominate the global PCB market in 2017, and also emerging as fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of substrate type, standard multilayer segment held the major market share. Rigid-flex printed circuit board is likely to register the highest CAGR during 2017-2024. The growth is owing to the increasing demand for display applications and rising adoption of smart phones.

Based on PCB laminate Type, FR-4 PCB laminate type dominated the global PCB market share in terms of value. This material provides a cost effective and reliable solution for the various designs.

On the basis of end-use, communication segment held the major market share in 2017, and is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is owing to the increasing adoption of digital devices such as mobiles, networking equipment, power distribution system, amplifiers routers, etc. Automotive is experiencing a fastest growing segment.

Key players are AT&S; Nippon Mektron, Ltd.; Unimicron Corp.; Samsung Electro-mechanics.; Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.; Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.; CMK Corporation; Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd.; TTM Technologies; Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd.; among others.

The report segments the global printed circuit board market on the basis of type, substrate type, components, PCB laminate type, laminate material type, end-use, and region.

By Type

Single-sided

Double-sided

Multi-layer

By Substrate Type

Rigid 1-2 sided

Standard multilayer

High-Density Interconnect (HDI)

IC substrate

Flexible circuits

Rigid-flex

Others

By Components

Diodes

Capacitors

Resistors

Integrated Circuits

Others

By PCB Laminate Type

Paper

FR-4

Composite epoxy Material (CEM)

Polyimide

Others

By Laminate Material Type

Glass Fabric

Epoxy Resin

Kraft Paper

Phenolic Resin

By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Communication

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

• Middle East and Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Central and South America

Brazil

Rest of Central and South America

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

-

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr.

Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us:

info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/