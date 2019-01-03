03/01/2019 06:56:10

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.2 % during 2018-2024: Energias Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global printed circuit board (PCB) market was valued at USD 60.42 billion 2017 and is expected to reach USD 80.38 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Factors driving the growth of the market are: rising adoption of automation in various end-user industries, growing demand for wireless devices, increasing miniaturization of devices, surging need for more efficient interconnect solutions, and rapid growth in flexible circuits. Owing to the implementation of processors and sensors in smart gadgets, the size of the PCB has reduced to 74%. Additionally, usage of flame retardant chemicals in PCBs to ensure fire safety, and increasing capital investment is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, huge growth in global PCB market is also led by the increasing demand for smart tablets and smart phones in IT and consumer electronics sector. Growth in wearable electronics is emerging as a key opportunity in the growth of the global PCB market.

Printed Circuit Board is a circuit board in which a thin layer of copper is laminated, that offers an interconnection to the electronic components. To place electronic components on the insulated board, holes are created with the help of drillers. Further, components are mounted on the PCBs and soldering is done to fix the electronic components in a specified area. It provides a support to the electronic components and the electrical connection carrier. PCBs are used to electrically connect the components and provide a base.

Rise in capital investments and growing Awareness regarding environmental friendly printed circuit board majorly driving the PCB market

With the rapid development in technology, electronics products will continue to emerge. But, massive production of PCB is becoming unfriendly to environment, due to the usage of wet chemicals while manufacturing. Moreover, lack of recycling ability also degrades the adoption rate of printed circuit boards. And to ensure less toxic emissions into the environment, ink jet printing technology is invented. This technology enables the cost-effective manufacturing of thin, flexible and disposable electrical devices. Moreover, Taiwan-based manufacturer (Wistron) is also looking to relocate a PCB manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, and has invested about $1 billion.

Browse full research report with TOC on

 "Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 202424" at:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-printed-circuit-board-market-report/

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market - Regional Insight

Geographically, the global printed circuit board market is segmented in Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is dominating the global PCB market in 2017 (77%) , followed by North America. The growth in APAC region is attributed to the presence of many semi-conductor manufacturers, growing adoption of smart devices. North America is expected to hold the second largest market during the forecast period.

Key findings from the report:

  • Based on type, multi-layer PCB is expected to dominate the global PCB market in 2017, and also emerging as fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

  • On the basis of substrate type, standard multilayer segment held the major market share. Rigid-flex printed circuit board is likely to register the highest CAGR during 2017-2024. The growth is owing to the increasing demand for display applications and rising adoption of smart phones.

  • Based on PCB laminate Type, FR-4 PCB laminate type dominated the global PCB market share in terms of value. This material provides a cost effective and reliable solution for the various designs.

  • On the basis of end-use, communication segment held the major market share in 2017, and is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the segment is owing to the increasing adoption of digital devices such as mobiles, networking equipment, power distribution system, amplifiers routers, etc. Automotive is experiencing a fastest growing segment.

  • Key players are AT&S; Nippon Mektron, Ltd.; Unimicron Corp.; Samsung Electro-mechanics.; Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd.; Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.; CMK Corporation; Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd.; TTM Technologies; Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd.; among others.

The report segments the global printed circuit board market on the basis of type, substrate type, components, PCB laminate type, laminate material type, end-use, and region.

By Type

  • Single-sided

  • Double-sided

  • Multi-layer

By Substrate Type

  • Rigid 1-2 sided

  • Standard multilayer

  • High-Density Interconnect (HDI)

  • IC substrate

  • Flexible circuits

  • Rigid-flex    

  • Others

By Components

  • Diodes

  • Capacitors

  • Resistors

  • Integrated Circuits

  • Others

By PCB Laminate Type

  • Paper

  • FR-4  

  • Composite epoxy Material (CEM)

  • Polyimide

  • Others

By Laminate Material Type

  • Glass Fabric

  • Epoxy Resin

  • Kraft Paper

  • Phenolic Resin

By End-Use

  • Consumer Electronics

  • IT & Telecommunication

  • Communication

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Automotive

  • Industrial Electronics

  • Healthcare

  • Others

By Region

•  North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

•  Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

•  Asia-Pacific (APAC)

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

     

•  Middle East and Africa

  • UAE

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

•  Central and South America

  • Brazil

  • Rest of Central and South America

About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

-

Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

Contact:

Mr.

Alan Andrews

Business Development Manager

For any queries email us:

info@energiasmarketresearch.com

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Call us: +1-716-239-4915

Visit:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

energias.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
38
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
17
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
2
Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
3
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
4
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
5
Greystone Closes $11.7 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio in Under 2 Weeks

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes InCoax to First North
07:17
Net Asset Value(s)
07:10
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
07:00
Verona Pharma Appoints Kathleen Rickard, MD, as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Late Stage Clinical Development of RPL554
06:56
Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.2 % during 2018-2024: Energias Market Research
06:31
DBV Technologies Expands and Strengthens Leadership Team
06:01
BOURBON: General waiver renewal with lenders
06:01
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
06:00
Start of Day

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 08:15:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-03 09:15:11 - 2019-01-03 08:15:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY