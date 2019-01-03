03/01/2019 02:00:00

Gowin Semiconductor Corp.’s Cumulative Shipments Reach 10 million pieces

SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowin Semiconductor Corp. (hereinafter referred to as "Gowin"), the world’s leading innovator of programmable logic devices, announces that its cumulative shipments have reached 10 million pieces.  Among them, Gowin’s overall device sales in 2018 exceeded 8 million units, 8 times greater year over year compared to 2017.

In January 2017, Gowin shipped hundreds of FPGA devices for the first time. Since then, Gowin’s sales volume kept surging. By October 2018, the sales volume exceeded 1.2 million units per month. By the end of 2018, the annual sales volume exceeded 8 million pieces.

Up to now, Gowin has more than 400 FPGA customers worldwide, including more than 150 customers in Asia Pacific (China mainland excluded), Europe, and the United States. Customer markets cover a wide range of areas including communications, industrial, medical, LED display, video, broadcast, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics.

 "This is a very important milestone for us," said Jason Zhu, CEO of Gowin Semiconductor Corp. "Gowin is still in the early stage of development and we are very happy to achieve such results. This fully proves that our innovative and differentiated design ideas work. We will continue to make breakthroughs in product and technology innovation, and look forward to achieving further success in 2019."

About Gowin Semiconductor Corp.:

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

For more information, please refer to: www.gowinsemi.com

For more information, please email Scott Casper at scott@gowinsemi.com

 



