Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and GRESB Hotels Sector Leader, and Winner of NAREIT’s Lodging/Resorts Leader in the Light Award

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the second consecutive year, joining the top 20 percent of the largest and most sustainable North American companies of the S&P Global Broad Market Index across 58 industries. The Company also achieved Sector Leader for Hotels, Green Star status and a 5 Star Rating from the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB); and received the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts’ (NAREIT) Lodging/Resorts Leader in Light award. Additionally, for the first time, the Company released a 2018 Corporate Responsibility (CR) Highlights report, which provides a summary of results and progress over the last reporting year along with future commitments.

“We are truly honored by this sustainability leadership recognition,” said Joanne Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and a champion of the Corporate Responsibility initiatives at Host. “Our focus has always been bringing long-term value to our investors, employees, stakeholders and community. Our program has had a milestone year and we look forward to continuing our progress.”

Notable CR achievements highlighted within the 2018 report include:

  • Achieving 2020 environmental targets three years ahead of schedule, including a greenhouse gas target verified by the Science Based Targets initiative.

  • Integrating Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards in its 10-K filing, which was recognized as best practice by SASB.

  • Strengthening its connection with local communities, including supporting over 150 charities of which 60% were employee-selected and organizing employees to participate in 10 service events, volunteering 460 hours.

  • Investing $38 million in projects with sustainable attributes.

  • Mapping its CR strategy and programs to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and with its hotel management company CR platforms.

  • Establishing a renewable energy target of 30 percent of the Company’s total electricity consumption by 2025 and setting an internal price of carbon to help inform investment decisions in energy efficient technologies and renewable energy.

In 2019, the Company will be working to establish new company goals and accompanying policies.  To read more, please view the 2018 CR Highlights report on the Company website in the Corporate Responsibility section. https://www.hosthotels.com/-/media/HostHotels/Files/DownloadLinksAssets/CR-Highlights/Host_Hotels_Resorts_Inc_Corporate_Responsibility_Highlights.ashx

DJSI North America

For the second consecutive year, the Company was named to DJSI North America joining the top 20 percent of the largest and most sustainable North American companies of the S&P Global Broad Market Index across 58 industries. The Company received a score of 64/100, which falls in the 83rd percentile. It is the only lodging REIT listed on the North America Index. Launched in 1999, the DJSI World represents the gold standard for corporate sustainability and is the first global index to track the leading sustainability-driven companies based on RobecoSAM’s analysis of financially material Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P DJI’s robust index methodology.

GRESB

In addition to maintaining GRESB Green Star leadership status for six consecutive years and a 5 Star Rating for three out of the three years since it was added to scorecards, the Company earned a score of 90/100. The Company was also named Hotels sector leader and ranked second in United States/Listed companies. More than 75 institutional investors use the ESG data and GRESB’s analytical tools to improve the sustainability performance of their investment portfolios, engage with managers and prepare for increasingly rigorous ESG obligations. GRESB Investor Members represent over $18 trillion in institutional capital.

NAREIT

NAREIT's annual Leader in the Light Awards honor NAREIT member companies that have demonstrated superior and sustained sustainability practices. The Company received NAREIT’s Lodging/Resorts Leader in the Light award, which is the highest achievement for all Lodging/Resorts REITs and real estate companies. This is the fourth time the Company has received this honor – awarded in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. NAREIT’s judging criteria for the Leader in the Light awards include results from the GRESB assessment.

For more information, please visit DJSI’s website,GRESB’s website and NAREIT’s website.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in 3 domestic joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, Le Méridien®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

*     This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

Gee Lingberg

Senior Vice President

240.744.5275﻿

