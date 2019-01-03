03/01/2019 21:53:09

iLOOKABOUT Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units

TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLOOKABOUT Corp. (TSXV:ILA) (“iLOOKABOUT” or “the Company”) today announced that, in accordance with the Directors Deferred Share Unit Plan that was approved by the shareholders of iLOOKABOUT at its 2014 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has credited Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Accounts with an aggregate of 685,183 Deferred Share Units in respect of their services to the Company from June 27, 2018 to December 31, 2018. 

A complete copy of the Directors’ Deferred Share Unit Plan can be found as Exhibit B of the Company’s Management Information Circular for its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2018, a copy of which is available at www.sedar.com.

About iLOOKABOUT 

iLOOKABOUT is a software, data analytics, data aggregation and visual intelligence company focused on real property. The Company primarily serves the property assessment, property taxation, municipal, insurance, and appraisal sectors, both public and private, in North America. iLOOKABOUT provides powerful data analytics to the real estate industry through its Real Property Tax Analytics software offering. The Company’s proprietary StreetScape imagery and real property focused web-based application, GeoViewPort unifies property related data and enables desktop review of properties. iLOOKABOUT has integrated analytics and workflow management applications into GeoViewPort which create highly valued service offerings for its clients. To augment its technology-based offerings, the Company provides real estate consulting services, with a focus on the Property Tax and Valuation sectors.

iLOOKABOUT’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ILA. 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

. 

Contact: 

Mr. Gary Yeoman, CEO

gary.yeoman@ilookabout.com

1-416-347-7707

www.ilookabout.com

