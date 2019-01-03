InflaRx Continues U.S. Expansion with Addition of New York City Corporate Office and Addition of Management

Jason Marks appointed Chief Legal Officer / General Counsel

Jordan Silverstein appointed Head of Corporate Strategy / Development

JENA, Germany and NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq:IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to treat devastating inflammatory diseases by targeting the complement system, a key component of the innate immune system, today announced the opening of the company’s second U.S.-based location and the addition of new management members. The new corporate office follows the opening of the company’s R&D facility in Ann Arbor, MI in June 2018. The new facility will be part of InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the InflaRx N.V. group.

Jason Marks (formerly of Bausch Health) newly joins the InflaRx C-suite as Chief Legal Officer/General Counsel. Recently, Jordan Silverstein (formerly of Advanced Accelerator Applications) joined InflaRx as Head of Corporate Strategy/Development. Both will be based in the New York City office.

“Continuing to grow our U.S. footprint marks a significant step in the evolution of InflaRx,” said Prof. Niels Riedemann, MD, Chief Executive Officer of InflaRx. “With our phase IIb data for IFX-1 in hidradenitis suppurativa on track for the first half of this year, the ANCA-associated vasculitis trial continuing enrollment, and our focus on pipeline expansion – it is now critical for us to add a strong corporate presence into the U.S. We are very pleased that we were able to attract a team with a track record of industry success to anchor this new facility, while strategically placing us in an area critical to our progress as a U.S. Nasdaq listed company.”

About IFX-1:

IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement factor C5a antibody which completely blocks biological activity in and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target, C5a in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response in pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 is the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development and has, to date, successfully completed three clinical phase II studies. To date, more than 150 people have been treated with IFX-1, which has been shown to be well tolerated. IFX-1 is currently being developed for various inflammatory indications, including hidradenitis suppurativa and ANCA-associated vasculitis.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and has offices in Jena and Munich, Germany and New York, NY, USA, as well as a research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. InflaRx is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol “IFRX”.

