03/01/2019 13:30:00

InflaRx Continues U.S. Expansion with Addition of New York City Corporate Office and Addition of Management

  • Jason Marks appointed Chief Legal Officer / General Counsel

  • Jordan Silverstein appointed Head of Corporate Strategy / Development

JENA, Germany and NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq:IFRX), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics to treat devastating inflammatory diseases by targeting the complement system, a key component of the innate immune system, today announced the opening of the company’s second U.S.-based location and the addition of new management members. The new corporate office follows the opening of the company’s R&D facility in Ann Arbor, MI in June 2018. The new facility will be part of InflaRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the InflaRx N.V. group.

Jason Marks (formerly of Bausch Health) newly joins the InflaRx C-suite as Chief Legal Officer/General Counsel. Recently, Jordan Silverstein (formerly of Advanced Accelerator Applications) joined InflaRx as Head of Corporate Strategy/Development. Both will be based in the New York City office.

“Continuing to grow our U.S. footprint marks a significant step in the evolution of InflaRx,” said Prof. Niels Riedemann, MD, Chief Executive Officer of InflaRx. “With our phase IIb data for IFX-1 in hidradenitis suppurativa on track for the first half of this year, the ANCA-associated vasculitis trial continuing enrollment, and our focus on pipeline expansion – it is now critical for us to add a strong corporate presence into the U.S. We are very pleased that we were able to attract a team with a track record of industry success to anchor this new facility, while strategically placing us in an area critical to our progress as a U.S. Nasdaq listed company.”

About IFX-1:

IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement factor C5a antibody which completely blocks biological activity in and demonstrates high selectivity towards its target, C5a in human blood. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact as an important defense mechanism, which is not the case for molecules blocking the cleavage of C5. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key “amplifier” of this response in pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 is the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development and has, to date, successfully completed three clinical phase II studies. To date, more than 150 people have been treated with IFX-1, which has been shown to be well tolerated. IFX-1 is currently being developed for various inflammatory indications, including hidradenitis suppurativa and ANCA-associated vasculitis.

About InflaRx N.V.:

InflaRx (Nasdaq:IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007 and has offices in Jena and Munich, Germany and New York, NY, USA, as well as a research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. InflaRx is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol “IFRX”.

Contacts

:

Investor Relations

InflaRx N.V.

Jordan Silverstein

Head of Corporate Development and Strategy

Jordan.silverstein[at]inflarx.de

1-917-837-1709

Media Relations

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Andreas Jungfer

inflarx[at]mc-services.eu

+49-89-210 2280

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates, our intellectual property position, our ability to develop commercial functions, expectations regarding clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in InflaRx’ periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.

inflaRx Logo 1500x477.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
2
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
3
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
4
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018
5
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:12
Issue of Equity
14:11
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
14:09
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:09
For the Earth, Inc. (OTC: FTEG) Files for Regulation A+ Offering
14:08
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:06
Net Asset Value(s)
14:04
No Slowdown in U.S. Hiring in December 2018, According to iCIMS’ Monthly Hiring Indicator
14:02
Aptevo Therapeutics Collects $3.3 Million In Escrow Funds From Saol Therapeutics
14:01
STMicroelectronics Drives AI to Edge and Node Embedded Devices with STM32 Neural-Network Developer Toolbox

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 14:29:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-01-03 15:29:04 - 2019-01-03 14:29:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY