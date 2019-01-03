Jitterbit Named A Strong Performer in Analyst Report on Strategic iPaaS and Hybrid Integration Platforms

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company , today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has named Jitterbit a “strong performer” in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019,” published today.

Jitterbit scored higher than all but one of the 15 vendors in the current offering category for its Harmony API Integration Platform , based on Forrester’s evaluation of integration scenarios supported by Jitterbit, its management functions, its capabilities to ease integration development and its platform characteristics. The Forrester Wave™ report identifies, analyzes, and scores the “15 most significant” integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) and hybrid integration platform (HIP) vendors in order to help enterprise architecture professionals make the right choice for their businesses.

“[Jitterbit’s] differentiators are to simplify integration complexity by automatically solving security issues, handling retries, and providing canonical models and a single management console,” the Forrester report states. “Customers appreciate the ease of use and ease of adoption.”

The report also underscores how modern integration and data connectivity solutions power digital transformation by supporting a new level of automation that legacy approaches cannot deliver. “Firms need more automation to gain efficiency and agility,” the report states. “Hard-coded interfaces between applications cannot continuously evolve the way businesses need them to.”

“We believe Forrester’s recognition of Jitterbit’s API Integration platform validates our innovative approach to addressing an expanding set of integration and API challenges, and our ability to execute on that strategy,” said Jitterbit CEO George Gallegos. “As hybrid integration plays an increasingly crucial role in the digital transformation of the enterprise, we are proud to offer easy-to-deploy solutions that deliver significant value to customers.”

Jitterbit provides a hybrid API Integration platform that combines the power to integrate multiple apps and data sources in a matter of days with an API management interface that makes it easy to create, publish, and manage APIs throughout the entire API lifecycle. It is the only integration solution designed from the ground up to cater to the requirements of various integration personas, from technical experts to the rapidly emerging group of line-of-business users known as citizen integrators.

Vendors included in the Forrester report had to meet a set of strict criteria that included providing a breadth of integration functionality with API management capabilities, earning annual revenues of above $20 million in the strategic iPaaS category, and mindshare among Forrester’s enterprise clients, with offerings appearing frequently in client inquiries, shortlists, consulting projects and case studies.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Media Contact:

jitterbit@bocacommunications.com