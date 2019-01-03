03/01/2019 07:30:00

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes InCoax to First North

Stockholm, January 3, 2019— Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in InCoax Network AB’s shares (short name: INCOAX) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. InCoax Network AB (“InCoax”) belongs to the technology sector and is the 1st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2019.

InCoax is a technology company specialized in broadband access. Its product family, In:xtnd™, provides the next-generation smart and sustainable networking solutions to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service providers. InCoax is headquartered in Gävle, Sweden. For more information, please visit www.incoax.com.

”We have been looking forward to this day, and are very excited to become a listed company at Nasdaq First North”, says Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax.

”We welcome InCoax to Nasdaq First North,” said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. “InCoax joins our strong technology sector and we congratulate the company on its successful listing.”

InCoax Network AB has appointed Augment Partners AB as the Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.

 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Media Relations Contact:

Erik Granström

+46 8 405 78 07

erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com

 

 

