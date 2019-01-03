03/01/2019 09:24:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
02 Jan - 
Statement re Closed Period Update
02 Jan - 
Net Asset Value(s)
31 Dec - 
Total Voting Rights

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 3

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 2 January 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,243.91p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,280.09p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.8% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.2%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
3 January 2019

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:24 E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
02 Jan E:ASL
Statement re Closed Period Update
02 Jan E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
31 Dec E:ASL
Total Voting Rights
31 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Dec E:ASL
Statement re Closed Period
28 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
24 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)
21 Dec E:ASL
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
2
BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
3
Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
4
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
5
Greystone Closes $11.7 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio in Under 2 Weeks

Related stock quotes

Aberforth Smaller Compan.. 1,145.00 -1.0% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:06
Form 8 (OPD) - Earthport plc
11:04
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Biotech Showcase and Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum at JPM Week
11:01
AEDAS Homes S.A.U. (AEDAS.MC) : AEDAS Homes has secured planning permission for 98% of its 2020 deliveries
10:55
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
10:27
Change of long name and symbol for warrants issued by Nordea (2/19)
10:15
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:04
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
SpineX Launches to Develop Non-Invasive Neuromodulation Devices to Address a Range of Medical Conditions
09:56
Total Voting Rights

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 11:24:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-03 12:24:28 - 2019-01-03 11:24:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY