BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 3
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 2 January 2019 were:
161.99p Capital only
163.18p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 07 December
2018, the Company has 69,299,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,062,261
which are held in treasury.