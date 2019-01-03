03/01/2019 12:15:00

The European Investment Trust plc

Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 02 January 2019 was 867.49p including estimated current period revenue and 846.53p excluding current period revenue.

This is based on 41,036,269 Ordinary Shares, being the number of shares in issue and circulation.

03 January 2019

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House

51 New North Road

Exeter

EX4 4EP

Legal Entity Identifier 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

