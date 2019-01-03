03/01/2019 12:22:00

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 3

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 03 January 2019

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 02 January 2019, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 3,946p

Including income: 3,986p                                                

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

