03/01/2019 20:00:00

Old National to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) will release details of its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year of 2018 on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, prior to the market opening. A conference call will be held at 7:00 a.m. (Central), 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company’s financial outlook.

The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National’s website prior to the beginning of the conference call. The webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. (Central) on January 22 through February 5. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 5499497.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $19.5 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2018 and proforma for the KleinBank partnership), it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for seven consecutive years. For nearly 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

Old National Bancorp Logo

