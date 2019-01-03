ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Hindenburg Research published a report on December 6, 2018, on the subject of Yangtze River. According to the report, the Company is run as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.” Hindenburg Research determined through interviews and government documents “that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.” Based on this news, shares of Yangtze River fell more than 14% on the same day.

