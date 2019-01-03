03/01/2019 13:45:00

Orbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Bookings in Excess of $1,450,000 for Month of December 2018

Power Group’s 2018 VPX Bookings Up 90% Over Prior Year

Consolidated Bookings Approximated $6,000,000 for the Fourth Quarter

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTC PINK:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that bookings for its Electronics Group (“OEG”) exceeded $1,450,000 for the month of December 2018.

Bookings for the month of December were highlighted by an approximately $730,000 order received by the OEG for a switch panel and an approximately $290,000 display, both used on military aviation programs. Other awards received by the OEG during the month were for switch panels, keyboards and displays. Deliveries for the awards received during December are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2019 and continue through the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “This very good month of OEG bookings completes a strong $4,000,000 quarter of bookings for our OEG. In addition, consolidated bookings, including our Orbit Power Group (“OPG”) were approximately $6,000,000 for the quarter. Our consolidated outlook for 2019 remains positive with follow-on orders expected on a majority of our major military programs along with several additional opportunities that could result in significant awards, although timing is an uncertainty.”

Binder continued, “Our OPG had a solid month of bookings for its VPX products, including an expected order for qualification units from a large military contractor. We are hopeful that production awards for this product will commence during the second half of 2019. This contract, along with others received during the month, resulted in total 2018 bookings nearly doubling for our VPX technology as compared to the prior year. We are encouraged by the pace of new additional opportunities that we are receiving and believe we are well positioned to grow this part of our business once again in 2019.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military and nonmilitary government applications through its production facility in Hauppauge, New York. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources. The Company also has a sales office in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

Mitchell Binder

President & Chief Executive Officer

631-435-8300

orbit_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
PNDORA
@brandtkim Tak for oplysning! Nedenfor visuel repraesentation. Her alternativt link til dem, der ikk..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
2
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
3
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
4
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at December 31, 2018
5
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:12
Issue of Equity
14:11
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
14:09
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:09
For the Earth, Inc. (OTC: FTEG) Files for Regulation A+ Offering
14:08
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:06
Net Asset Value(s)
14:04
No Slowdown in U.S. Hiring in December 2018, According to iCIMS’ Monthly Hiring Indicator
14:02
Aptevo Therapeutics Collects $3.3 Million In Escrow Funds From Saol Therapeutics
14:01
STMicroelectronics Drives AI to Edge and Node Embedded Devices with STM32 Neural-Network Developer Toolbox

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 14:28:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-03 15:28:34 - 2019-01-03 14:28:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY