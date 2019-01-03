PinnacleART to Present at American Petroleum Institute Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit January 28 - 31, 2019

PASADENA, Texas, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining asset reliability and integrity programs will be exhibiting and presenting at the American Petroleum Institute (API) Summit January 28 - 31, 2019. The summit will be held at the Galveston Island Convention Center in Galveston, Texas, and will feature a variety of presentations and training courses focused on Inspection/NDE, Metallurgy/Corrosion, and Engineering & Analysis for the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors.

PinnacleART will present the following presentations:

Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) - A Proactive vs. Reactive Approach

On Tuesday, January 29, Kara Boyer, Mechanical Integrity Engineering Specialist, will present the various approaches facilities can take to identify factors contributing to CUI. In this presentation, attendees will explore factors contributing to CUI that are often undocumented and will review a suggested CUI inspection report template. Following the presentation, attendees will walk away with a better understanding to identify factors contributing to CUI.

Inspector Training Post Certification: Cultivate & Grow Inspection Leaders

On Wednesday, January 30, Tony Medina, Inspection Site Lead, and Taylor Breault, Asset Integrity Manager, will present the next steps inspectors should follow after passing their API certification examination. Too often a clear path forward is not given, and newly minted inspectors are sent forth to learn on their own with limited guidance. By instituting a mentoring and training program, the learning curve can be greatly reduced, valuable knowledge from senior inspectors can be passed on to junior inspectors, and the overall quality and value of inspections can be greatly enhanced.

Realizing the Full Potential of an Integrity Data Management System (IDMS)

On Wednesday, January 30, Stephen Flory, Mechanical Senior Systems Specialist, and Ben Brambila, Engineering Specialist Lead, will present how facilities can realize the full potential of their Integrity Data Management System (IDMS). Software implementation is a challenging process and the way you approach it can determine whether you achieve success. This presentation identifies five themes that will help you to unlock the full potential of your IDMS—leading to improved safety, reliability, and availability.

MI Fundamentals-Roadmap to Q1 Performance

On Wednesday, January 30, William Minter, Vice President of Account Development, will present the fundamentals of asset integrity programs. Many asset integrity topics focus on the application of cutting-edge point solutions. While these solutions can enhance existing, more advanced programs, some operators still struggle with the fundamentals. In an effort to re-engage operators that may be struggling in the third or fourth quartile in terms of performance, this presentation will identify many of the basics of a solid asset integrity program and will discuss how to develop a roadmap to bring your integrity program up to best in class.

IOWs: Why You Need Them & How to Justify Within Your Organization

On Thursday, January 31st, Phil Garcia, Innovation & Strategy Product Manager, and Mauricio Olivares, Director of Client Solutions, will present on how facilities can implement and manage IOWs. An effective IOW program can provide less downtime, optimized inspection costs, and a more assured asset lifecycle. Many refining, gas processing, and petrochemical plants have already identified the need to define IOWs, but are still unsure how to extract the most value from them. In order to achieve the benefits associated with IOWs, they must be implemented and managed appropriately. This presentation will enable you to implement and manage IOWs with confidence through a concise and practical approach.

Non-Intrusive NDT and Customized RBI Solutions

Thursday, January 31, Siddarth Sanghavi, Senior Project Lead, and William Minter, Vice President of Account Development, will present on non-intrusive NDT and customized RBI solutions. With the recent downfall in oil prices, it is becoming increasingly difficult to optimize operating costs while efficiently maintaining asset integrity, managing risk, and safely meeting production targets. A customized semi-quantitative RBI program with a proactive approach to addressing asset risk by utilizing API 580 and 581 recommended practices, along with an emphasis placed on utilizing on-stream inspection techniques can help support production goals minimize equipment downtime while maintaining mechanical integrity of assets and mitigating any Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) risks.

Presenters will be available to discuss their presentations and can answer questions at booth #713 following their presentations. For more information, visit https://www.api.org/products-and-services/events/calendar/2019/inspection or https://pinnacleart.com/company/events .

About PinnacleART

PinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries— including national oil companies, super majors, and majors, as well as independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment; ensure safety of personnel; optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend; and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.

Contact: Brittany Kopech, Client Solutions & Marketing Manager

281-598-1330

Brittany.Kopech@pinnacleart.com