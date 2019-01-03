RushNet, Inc. (RSHN) And XYZ Hemp, Inc. (GRPS) Announce Dr. Bruce Bond Engagement

Palm Coast, FL, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE-- RushNet, Inc. (OTC Pink: RSHN) and XYZ Hemp Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) jointly announce that Dr. Bruce Bond, a well-respected expert on herbal medicine and wellness care, has joined the XYZ Hemp staff in charge of product development. Utilizing years of experience in herbal-based treatments of patients, Dr. Bond is excited to blend his treatment options with our full spectrum CBD. "CBD is the new frontier," noted Dr. Bond. "However, the real key is how it complements an already proven array of disease-targeted herbal blends. I am so happy to introduce over the next year our new array of products to help with sleep, pain, stress, anxiety, PTSD, inflammation and other pressing concerns."

The names of these products will not be released until applications for trademarks have been made.

While XYZ Hemp will be charged with the creation of these proprietary formulae, some of the blends will be used to augment RushNet's array of edibles and beverages. In other words, RushNet has a license to use the formulations in various beverages and edibles. XYZ Hemp, on the other hand, will retain the rights to use such formulations as pharmaceuticals.

Dr. Stuart Miller, CEO of XYZ Hemp, stated, "I’ve observed these herbs work wonders on my patients. Between the organic full-spectrum CBD and XYZ Hemp’s proprietary blend of herbs, we are entering a new category of effective nutraceuticals. We hope to launch in the spring of 2019. Our research reveals that certain herbs do in fact bind to CB2 receptors. This information coupled with the evolving knowledge of the endocannabinoid system and endocannabinoids creates a synergy in some of our products that has not been achieved in others in the marketplace. Additionally, the desire of XYZ Hemp to utilize high-quality full spectrum herbal extracts and full spectrum CBD demonstrates our commitment to quality assurance and effective outcomes. This contrasts with most other products boasting of CBD content, such as isolates and other herbal companies utilizing inferior and incorrect species of plants, poor processing methodology and inferior methods of ensuring that the phytochemical spectrum of secondary plant metabolites are in fact present at therapeutic levels. In other words, potentiating our solid nutraceutical products with CBD will put us in the forefront of the fight against common inflammatory conditions and other targeted symptoms and maladies."

In follow up with a previous announcement about our new delivery system, Dr. Stuart Miller has just received the specially blended formulation that is an organically grown, nanotized CBD dissolved in water. Wasting no time, he has already commenced testing with regard to pain and will be undergoing detailed experimentation and lab testing shortly. "I'm very pleased with the initial results. All test subjects reacted favorably and within minutes of administration. We will continue to modify and adjust, but clearly we have something quite special. The way this product is grown, extracted and then nanotized, adds to the efficacy,” stated Stuart Miller MD. He went on to qualify that, “While we are extremely encouraged, this is not a statistically significant sample size and we have not yet employed a double-blind study. I can’t wait to try it for other afflictions. The rapid onset is key to our progress.”

About our other initiatives:

RushNet will continue to report its further progress on the successful implementation of its synergistic acquisition model, of not just the grow operations, but its processing, product integration.

RushNet and XYZ Hemp will soon report the progress of its engagement of the prominent DC lobbyist to secure substantial public grant money from Homeland Security, Department of Transportation and FEMA for two initiatives now being prosecuted by its subsidiary, GreatRateFreight, Inc.

RushNet reports that the testing of the CBD enhanced blueberry drink of Apple Rush was successful beyond expectations. A full spectrum supercharged beverage has been created. We are pursuing distribution outlets regarding this exciting product.

About RushNet, Inc.: RushNet, Inc. is an edibles and beverage based company with stand-alone products, including most enhanced with CBD. Currently, we have developed 12 Products that will take advantage of the natural and non-GMO grow, pristine mineral water enhancement and natural CBD.

About XYZ Hemp Inc., formerly Gold River Production Services, Inc.: XYZ Hemp is a top of the line medical CBD company. With innovative products targeting specific disease states as supplements, XYZ Hemp, along with RushNet, is poised to take CBD to the next level. With two of its top officials being not only M.D.'s but well-versed in the field of cannabis, a team of scientists and technical experts have joined forces to utilize all that CBD has to offer.

About the joint venture between XYZ Hemp Inc. and RushNet, Inc.: This joint venture is a unique effort to secure all areas of hemp production from cultivation to extraction and retail with an emphasis on unique products and high-quality CBD. RushNet is more focused on product development, particularly edibles and beverages. XYZ Hemp addresses the more scientific elements of these pursuits, using the same formulations as nutraceuticals. Together, they are able to facilitate the vertical integration envisioned. Both are acquiring and joint venturing with companies in all aspects of the cannabis field as they jointly pursue a full integration cannabis and hemp business model.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

