Special Olympics Washington Kicks Off 2019 Polar Plunge Season With Dawn-Til-Dusk "Super Plunge" This Saturday January 5 at Alki Beach

Seattle, Washington, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Saturday, January 5, the bravest and boldest individual, corporate and law enforcement fundraisers for Special Olympics Washington will take their support to new depths by plunging non-stop into the cold waters of Puget Sound to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington.The Seattle Super Plunge is the official kick off for the organization’s state-wide Polar Plunge event series which travels to six cities across Washington. The series’ first Polar Plunge takes place on Saturday, January 19, in theTri-Cities.The Seattle Super Plunge is also a preview for the Seattle Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 9, when Special Olympics Washington will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most simultaneous polar plungers.

WHAT: Special Olympics Washington Super Plunge and Preview Day

WHEN: Saturday, January 5, 2019

TIME: First plunge at 8:00 a.m.; plunging continues every 30 minutes until 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Alki Beach Bathhouse - 2701 Alki Avenue SW, Seattle, 98116

WHO: Super Plungers include representatives from King County Sheriff’s Office, Seattle PoliceDepartment, Edmonds Police Department, Fife Police Department, Monroe Police Department, and the Criminal Justice Training Commission, and top corporate and individual fundraisers from the community

Registration is now open for teams and individuals for all 2019 Polar Plunges. For a list of Polar Plunge events and to register, including registration for the world record attempt at the Seattle Polar Plunge on February 9, visit PolarPlungeWA.com. About Special Olympics WashingtonSpecial Olympics Washington provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety ofOlympic-type sports for 18,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuingopportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing ofgifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For moreinformation on Special Olympics Washington, please visit www.specialolympicswashington.org.

