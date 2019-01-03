03/01/2019 09:56:00

Total Voting Rights

Related content
02 Jan - 
Blocklisting - Interim Review
14 Dec - 
Holding(s) in Company
12 Dec - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 3

3 January 2019

Capita plc

(the “Company”)

Voting Rights and Capital

Notification of alteration to total voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

The Company advises that its capital consists of 1,671,273,523 ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each, as at 31 December 2018. The voting rights of these shares are identical with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company currently holds 2,858,331 ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Capita plc is 1,668,415,192.

The above figure, 1,668,415,192 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, Capita plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In addition, the above figure includes 12,030,742 shares currently held by the Capita Employee Benefit Trust and therefore excluded from the Company’s EPS calculation.

Name and signature of duly authorised officer of issuer responsible for making notification:

Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary,

020 7202 0641

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:56 E:CPI
Total Voting Rights
02 Jan E:CPI
Blocklisting - Interim Review
14 Dec E:CPI
Holding(s) in Company
12 Dec E:CPI
Director/PDMR Shareholding
05 Dec E:CPI
Director/PDMR Shareholding
03 Dec E:CPI
Total Voting Rights
28 Nov E:CPI
Director Declaration
28 Nov E:CPI
Director Declaration
23 Nov E:CPI
Agreement to reduce pension scheme deficit
08 Nov E:CPI
Holding(s) in Company

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
2
BriaCell Announces Switch to Novel Frozen Formulation for Lead Cancer Drug Candidate, Upcoming Attendance at Biotech Showcase™ 2019 and Presentation at Keystone Symposia Conference
3
Nephros Announces Acquisition of Biocon
4
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL
5
Greystone Closes $11.7 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio in Under 2 Weeks

Related stock quotes

Capita PLC ORD 2.066666P 111.15 -2.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

11:06
Form 8 (OPD) - Earthport plc
11:04
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Biotech Showcase and Sachs Associates Neuroscience Innovation Forum at JPM Week
11:01
AEDAS Homes S.A.U. (AEDAS.MC) : AEDAS Homes has secured planning permission for 98% of its 2020 deliveries
10:55
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
10:27
Change of long name and symbol for warrants issued by Nordea (2/19)
10:15
Director/PDMR Shareholding
10:04
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
SpineX Launches to Develop Non-Invasive Neuromodulation Devices to Address a Range of Medical Conditions
09:56
Total Voting Rights

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 11:24:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-03 12:24:36 - 2019-01-03 11:24:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY