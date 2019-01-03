03/01/2019 17:36:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 3

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:03  January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):220,619
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.4075

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,928,407 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,398,928,407 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

148

22.45

16:27:01

London Stock Exchange

7000

22.45

16:27:01

London Stock Exchange

6172

22.40

16:26:13

London Stock Exchange

7264

22.40

16:22:54

London Stock Exchange

6764

22.40

16:17:58

London Stock Exchange

11683

22.45

16:13:08

London Stock Exchange

2949

22.45

16:13:08

London Stock Exchange

1480

22.35

16:00:58

London Stock Exchange

5730

22.40

15:51:03

London Stock Exchange

5729

22.40

15:51:03

London Stock Exchange

5751

22.40

15:51:03

London Stock Exchange

2778

22.40

15:05:12

London Stock Exchange

3000

22.40

14:58:59

London Stock Exchange

114

22.40

14:58:59

London Stock Exchange

6166

22.40

14:49:47

London Stock Exchange

5693

22.40

14:41:25

London Stock Exchange

5720

22.40

14:35:01

London Stock Exchange

5696

22.40

14:28:48

London Stock Exchange

3156

22.40

14:19:20

London Stock Exchange

2789

22.40

14:19:18

London Stock Exchange

3267

22.40

14:13:18

London Stock Exchange

2481

22.40

14:13:17

London Stock Exchange

6268

22.40

14:02:43

London Stock Exchange

6269

22.40

13:53:23

London Stock Exchange

6277

22.40

13:44:38

London Stock Exchange

6716

22.40

13:33:24

London Stock Exchange

3379

22.40

13:20:41

London Stock Exchange

2477

22.40

13:20:39

London Stock Exchange

6405

22.40

13:12:43

London Stock Exchange

3321

22.40

13:09:57

London Stock Exchange

2486

22.40

13:09:53

London Stock Exchange

6366

22.40

12:45:09

London Stock Exchange

5786

22.45

12:29:45

London Stock Exchange

5816

22.40

12:16:22

London Stock Exchange

5756

22.40

11:58:46

London Stock Exchange

5779

22.40

11:39:03

London Stock Exchange

5794

22.40

11:20:06

London Stock Exchange

6831

22.40

11:03:12

London Stock Exchange

7031

22.40

11:00:17

London Stock Exchange

6239

22.40

10:57:53

London Stock Exchange

4686

22.45

10:57:49

London Stock Exchange

2333

22.45

10:57:42

London Stock Exchange

11530

22.40

10:50:00

London Stock Exchange

1544

22.40

10:49:59

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
34
27 Dec
 
Det minder lidt om 2008 da verden alle var ved at tror verden var ved at gå ned - der er bare en kæm..
31
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
27 Dec
VELO
Måske de næste 12 mdr. ser således ud?? :   Godkendelse Canada.                 1. Februar          ..
17
28 Dec
 
Det er nok fordi der ikke er nogen der kender den 
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
aTyr Pharma Announces Participation at Upcoming San Francisco Investor Events
3
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
4
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
5
Apple, AAPL Investment Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Apple Inc. - AAPL

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:41
Special Olympics Washington Kicks Off 2019 Polar Plunge Season With Dawn-Til-Dusk "Super Plunge" This Saturday January 5 at Alki Beach
18:30
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program
18:26
Repligen to Present at 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
18:15
ViViPAY Signs Agreement to Provide Financial Solutions to the 17 Million Members of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference
18:15
H&R Block offers filers in-person, virtual and online tax filing options
18:08
ClearOne® Debuts the UNITE® 50, a New Wide-Angle Camera Ideal for Huddle Space Performance and Budgets
18:08
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the BIOTECH SHOWCASE™ in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 9, 2019
18:00
Quality improvement interventions improve efficacy of depression screening and follow-up
17:43
DeliverySwift Launches White Label for Cannabis Dispensaries as California Rules State-Wide Marijuana Deliveries to be Legal

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
03 January 2019 19:12:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-03 20:12:45 - 2019-01-03 19:12:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY