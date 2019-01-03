PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, January 3
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|03 January 2019
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|220,619
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|22.4500
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|22.3500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|22.4075
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,928,407 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,928,407 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
03 January 2019
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
148
22.45
16:27:01
London Stock Exchange
7000
22.45
16:27:01
London Stock Exchange
6172
22.40
16:26:13
London Stock Exchange
7264
22.40
16:22:54
London Stock Exchange
6764
22.40
16:17:58
London Stock Exchange
11683
22.45
16:13:08
London Stock Exchange
2949
22.45
16:13:08
London Stock Exchange
1480
22.35
16:00:58
London Stock Exchange
5730
22.40
15:51:03
London Stock Exchange
5729
22.40
15:51:03
London Stock Exchange
5751
22.40
15:51:03
London Stock Exchange
2778
22.40
15:05:12
London Stock Exchange
3000
22.40
14:58:59
London Stock Exchange
114
22.40
14:58:59
London Stock Exchange
6166
22.40
14:49:47
London Stock Exchange
5693
22.40
14:41:25
London Stock Exchange
5720
22.40
14:35:01
London Stock Exchange
5696
22.40
14:28:48
London Stock Exchange
3156
22.40
14:19:20
London Stock Exchange
2789
22.40
14:19:18
London Stock Exchange
3267
22.40
14:13:18
London Stock Exchange
2481
22.40
14:13:17
London Stock Exchange
6268
22.40
14:02:43
London Stock Exchange
6269
22.40
13:53:23
London Stock Exchange
6277
22.40
13:44:38
London Stock Exchange
6716
22.40
13:33:24
London Stock Exchange
3379
22.40
13:20:41
London Stock Exchange
2477
22.40
13:20:39
London Stock Exchange
6405
22.40
13:12:43
London Stock Exchange
3321
22.40
13:09:57
London Stock Exchange
2486
22.40
13:09:53
London Stock Exchange
6366
22.40
12:45:09
London Stock Exchange
5786
22.45
12:29:45
London Stock Exchange
5816
22.40
12:16:22
London Stock Exchange
5756
22.40
11:58:46
London Stock Exchange
5779
22.40
11:39:03
London Stock Exchange
5794
22.40
11:20:06
London Stock Exchange
6831
22.40
11:03:12
London Stock Exchange
7031
22.40
11:00:17
London Stock Exchange
6239
22.40
10:57:53
London Stock Exchange
4686
22.45
10:57:49
London Stock Exchange
2333
22.45
10:57:42
London Stock Exchange
11530
22.40
10:50:00
London Stock Exchange
1544
22.40
10:49:59
London Stock Exchange
