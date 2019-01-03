Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 03 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 220,619 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.3500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.4075

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,928,407 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,928,407 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

03 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 148 22.45 16:27:01 London Stock Exchange 7000 22.45 16:27:01 London Stock Exchange 6172 22.40 16:26:13 London Stock Exchange 7264 22.40 16:22:54 London Stock Exchange 6764 22.40 16:17:58 London Stock Exchange 11683 22.45 16:13:08 London Stock Exchange 2949 22.45 16:13:08 London Stock Exchange 1480 22.35 16:00:58 London Stock Exchange 5730 22.40 15:51:03 London Stock Exchange 5729 22.40 15:51:03 London Stock Exchange 5751 22.40 15:51:03 London Stock Exchange 2778 22.40 15:05:12 London Stock Exchange 3000 22.40 14:58:59 London Stock Exchange 114 22.40 14:58:59 London Stock Exchange 6166 22.40 14:49:47 London Stock Exchange 5693 22.40 14:41:25 London Stock Exchange 5720 22.40 14:35:01 London Stock Exchange 5696 22.40 14:28:48 London Stock Exchange 3156 22.40 14:19:20 London Stock Exchange 2789 22.40 14:19:18 London Stock Exchange 3267 22.40 14:13:18 London Stock Exchange 2481 22.40 14:13:17 London Stock Exchange 6268 22.40 14:02:43 London Stock Exchange 6269 22.40 13:53:23 London Stock Exchange 6277 22.40 13:44:38 London Stock Exchange 6716 22.40 13:33:24 London Stock Exchange 3379 22.40 13:20:41 London Stock Exchange 2477 22.40 13:20:39 London Stock Exchange 6405 22.40 13:12:43 London Stock Exchange 3321 22.40 13:09:57 London Stock Exchange 2486 22.40 13:09:53 London Stock Exchange 6366 22.40 12:45:09 London Stock Exchange 5786 22.45 12:29:45 London Stock Exchange 5816 22.40 12:16:22 London Stock Exchange 5756 22.40 11:58:46 London Stock Exchange 5779 22.40 11:39:03 London Stock Exchange 5794 22.40 11:20:06 London Stock Exchange 6831 22.40 11:03:12 London Stock Exchange 7031 22.40 11:00:17 London Stock Exchange 6239 22.40 10:57:53 London Stock Exchange 4686 22.45 10:57:49 London Stock Exchange 2333 22.45 10:57:42 London Stock Exchange 11530 22.40 10:50:00 London Stock Exchange 1544 22.40 10:49:59 London Stock Exchange

-ends-