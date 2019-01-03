03/01/2019 20:00:00

Universal Chairman Greg Evans awarded NBAA Silk Scarf Award

HOUSTON, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. Chairman Greg Evans has been awarded the National Business Aviation Association’s prestigious Silk Scarf Award for his contributions to the business aviation community throughout his career. The Silk Scarf represents diligence, industry and persistence and was created to honor outstanding business aviation community members and inspire future aviators.

“Over many years, Greg has generously donated his resources, time, finances, and even his aircraft to support those in need,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “He is always willing to step up, and lend a hand to help others. He embodies what the Silk Scarf Award is all about, and it is a privilege to recognize him with this honor.” 

Evans has been with Universal since 1978. Prior to serving as Universal Chairman, Evans served as flight supervisor for two years and Vice President, Operations Officer for 18 years. Throughout this aviation career, Evans has served as a vocal and active advocate for business aviation, working with government and airport officials to ease access restrictions and improve operating flexibility at high-risk and stress locations around the world.

Bolen noted that Evans was instrumental in the work of a broad, diverse coalition that successfully defeated recent legislation calling for so-called privatization of air traffic control. He has also been a strong supporter of NBAA’s political action committee and Leadership Council.

He has donated Universal’s business aircraft to assist the Corporate Angel Network, Impact a Hero, Operation Mend and other non-profit organizations. In 2010, Universal received Gulfstream’s prestigious Outstanding Flight Award for donating the use of its aircraft to transport severely wounded veterans to special events in their honor.

In addition to his involvement supporting industry initiatives, Evans is also active in the community, supporting the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas, where he graduated with a double major in Business Administration and Behavioral Marketing. He also helps nonprofit organizations such as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Corporate Angel Network, Impact a Hero, and Operation Mend.

