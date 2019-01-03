Valley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2018 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Valley’s President and CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, January 31st at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing toll-free 866-354-0432, conference ID: 4398224.

The teleconference will also be webcast live: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/9gtdqchn [edge.media-server.com] and archived on Valley’s website through Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at www.valley.com.

About Valley

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $31 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates more than 230 branches across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Contact: Rick Kraemer, FSVP

Investor Relations Officer

973-686-4817