Vanderbilt Financial Group Names New Chief Compliance Officer, Steve Howe

Impactful Investment Firm, Vanderbilt Financial Group, announces new CCO Steve Howe with a fresh, collaborative approach to compliance

WOODBURY, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanderbilt Financial Group (VFG) is proud to announce the promotion of Steve Howe to the position of Chief Compliance Officer. A thorough, mindful and compassionate member of the Compliance team, Howe brings a wealth of experience to the role with over a decade of championing greater advisor/client relationships.

Howe exudes Vanderbilt’s values of G.R.I.T.T. (Gratitude, Respect, Innovation, Teamwork and Trust) through his collaborative approach to leadership and oversight. In this new role, he will be responsible for driving the compliance team forward while striving to deliver the highest level of support and service to our clients and advisors. Howe will maintain his responsibilities of on-boarding new advisors and advisory teams to VFG, introducing them to a unique culture of impactfulness that values a collaborative, entrepreneurial approach to business.

"In this new capacity, we're pleased to have Steve Howe build upon the firm's legacy of compassionate compliance. Our team aims to treat advisors and clients as human beings with desires and goals for the future, not just from a financial perspective but also positively impacting society, socially and environmentally. Given his background in environmental science and forest management, Steve feels like a natural fit within the culture of sustainability at Vanderbilt."  stated Stephen Distante, Chief Entrepreneurial Office of Vanderbilt Financial Group.

As an experienced, senior financial services professional, Steve possesses an innate ability to oversee back office operations/compliance, manage custodial processes, and champion advisor-client relationships. Steve brings to Vanderbilt an extensive background working with independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIA), Broker Dealers (BD), Qualified Plan/TPA, Insurance, and Corporate Trust services. Steve is knowledgeable with securities data aggregation, financial planning, and CRM systems and technologies. Previously, he was the Director of Operations and Compliance at 3 Dimensional Wealth Advisory. Steve holds a Master’s Degree from Boston University in Environmental Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems (‘03) and a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management with an Environmental Science concentration from the University of Vermont (‘99).

About Vanderbilt Financial Group:

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. Headquartered in a LEED-certified Platinum building, Vanderbilt’s commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. Under the leadership of Chief Entrepreneurial Officer, Stephen Distante, Vanderbilt’s culture has garnered multiple awards and was most recently named “Best Places to Work on Long Island” for 2018.

As a thought leader in the impact space, Vanderbilt Financial Group is dedicated to increasing the reach and impact of the financial services industry using the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as a framework. Their education platform, Impact U, provides students, advisors and investors with unique opportunities to increase their impact investing knowledge through videos, podcasts and fun interactive exercises. Vanderbilt and CEO Steve Distante recently released a documentary short film “Impact,” produced in partnership with Investment News, sheds light on how purposeful entrepreneurship and impactful investments can help improve the world’s greatest challenges. Interact with Impact U at www.ImpactU.me.

For more information on Vanderbilt Financial Group, please visit www.joinvanderbilt.com.

