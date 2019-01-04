Ambarella to Present at Needham Growth Conference January 15th

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at the Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

The “fireside chat” presentation is scheduled for 10:40 AM EST and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella’s website at https://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm. A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including surveillance, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power and high-resolution video compression, image processing, and deep neural network processors and software enable cameras to become more intelligent by extracting valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Contact:

Louis Gerhardy

Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

408-636-2310