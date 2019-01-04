Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent by ABB, Inc. for a 168,000 Sq. Ft. Industrial Property on 37.3 Acres in Clarksville, Arkansas

DALLAS, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binswanger has been named exclusive agent by ABB, LLC to represent them with the sale and/or lease of their 168,000 sq. ft. industrial property on 37.3 acres. The site is located at 1 Boreham Drive in Clarksville, Arkansas.

Built in 1989 and 1995, the two fully air-conditioned, single-story facilities are in excellent condition. The buildings are constructed of 6" reinforced concrete floor; insulated metal panel walls; insulated metal deck roof; combination of structural steel and circular steel columns spaced 27' x 58' in the upstairs plant and 50' x 50' in the downstairs plant; and ceiling heights from 14' to 15'10" under joist in the upstairs plant and 19' at the side walls to 28'8" at the center in the downstairs plant. Key features include T-8 and fluorescent lighting; 100% wet sprinkler system; all utilities; four air compressors; one Cleveland Tramrail 5-ton crane; eight 8' x 10' dock-high doors, four equipped with levelers; one 8' x 10' ramp level door; one 17' x 22' drive-in door; approximately 18,600 sq. ft. of office space with conference rooms, private offices and breakroom; and paved and lighted parking for approximately 250 vehicles.

The site is ideally located minutes north of Interstate 40, Highway 64 and Highway 21. Clarksville Municipal Airport is approximately one mile; Fort Smith Regional Airport is 62 miles and Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is 105 miles away.

The property will be marketed to manufacturers of textiles, textile product mills, paper, machinery, computer and electronic products, electrical equipment appliances and components, motor vehicle body and trailer and other miscellaneous manufacturers as well as prospects in the transportation and warehousing industry.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

CONTACT:

Laurie Goldstein

215-448-6014

lgoldstein@binswanger.com

Holmes Davis

972-663-9494

hdavis@binswanger.com