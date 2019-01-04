04/01/2019 16:00:00

Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent by ABB, Inc. for a 168,000 Sq. Ft. Industrial Property on 37.3 Acres in Clarksville, Arkansas

DALLAS, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binswanger has been named exclusive agent by ABB, LLC to represent them with the sale and/or lease of their 168,000 sq. ft. industrial property on 37.3 acres.  The site is located at 1 Boreham Drive in Clarksville, Arkansas.

Built in 1989 and 1995, the two fully air-conditioned, single-story facilities are in excellent condition.  The buildings are constructed of 6" reinforced concrete floor; insulated metal panel walls; insulated metal deck roof; combination of structural steel and circular steel columns spaced 27' x 58' in the upstairs plant and 50' x 50' in the downstairs plant; and ceiling heights from 14' to 15'10" under joist in the upstairs plant and 19' at the side walls to 28'8" at the center in the downstairs plant.  Key features include T-8 and fluorescent lighting; 100% wet sprinkler system; all utilities; four air compressors; one Cleveland Tramrail 5-ton crane; eight 8' x 10' dock-high doors, four equipped with levelers; one 8' x 10' ramp level door; one 17' x 22' drive-in door; approximately 18,600 sq. ft. of office space with conference rooms, private offices and breakroom; and paved and lighted parking for approximately 250 vehicles.

The site is ideally located minutes north of Interstate 40, Highway 64 and Highway 21.  Clarksville Municipal Airport is approximately one mile; Fort Smith Regional Airport is 62 miles and Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock is 105 miles away.

The property will be marketed to manufacturers of textiles, textile product mills, paper, machinery, computer and electronic products, electrical equipment appliances and components, motor vehicle body and trailer and other miscellaneous manufacturers as well as prospects in the transportation and warehousing industry.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Binswanger is an international full-service real estate organization with offices worldwide throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. 

CONTACT:

Laurie Goldstein

215-448-6014

lgoldstein@binswanger.com

Holmes Davis

972-663-9494

hdavis@binswanger.com

Binswanger.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:10
Net Asset Value(s)
16:00
Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent by ABB, Inc. for a 168,000 Sq. Ft. Industrial Property on 37.3 Acres in Clarksville, Arkansas
16:00
Mizuho Further Expands its Technology Equity Research Team
15:56
Orlando Wine Festival and Auction to Feature Iron Chef Morimoto, Top Chef Season 15 Winner Joe Flamm, Disney's Scott Hunnel and James Beard Award Winners
15:56
Rsam Assessed as Most Capable Solution in Ovum Market Radar for IT Vendor Risk Management
15:52
KALY - Kali-Extracts Releases 2019 $20 Million Revenue Partnership Update
15:48
Piney Orchard Community Association Wins 2018 Associa Green Award
15:46
Issue of Equity
15:45
Larson Electronics Releases 100 Amp, Main Lug Only Explosion Proof Panelboard, 120/240 V 1HP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 16:26:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-04 17:26:07 - 2019-01-04 16:26:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY