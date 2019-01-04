04/01/2019 02:15:18

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
02 Jan - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
02 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for COST, MGI, EIX and MDR: Levi & ..
02 Jan - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TX, TS, CMCM and CURO: Levi & K..

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of MoneyGram International, PPDAI Group Inc., The Boeing Company, and Ternium S.A.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)

Class Period: February 11, 2014 and November 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) MoneyGram was aware for years of high levels of fraud involving its money transfer system; (ii) MoneyGram failed to implement appropriate anti-fraud countermeasures, in part, because doing so would adversely impact its revenue; and (iii) this misconduct would draw scrutiny from the FTC, which had an agreed-upon order requiring MoneyGram to implement a comprehensive anti-fraud program. 

To learn more about the MoneyGram class action go to: https://bespc.com/mgi/.

PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF)

Class Period: Shares pursuant to and/or traceable to PPDI’s IPO on or about November 10, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PPDAI was engaged in predatory lending practices that saddled subprime borrowers and those with poor or limited credit histories with high interest rate debt they could not repay; (2) many of PPDAI’s customers were using PPDAI-provided loans to repay existing loans they otherwise could not afford to repay, thereby inflating PPDAI’s revenues and active borrower numbers and increasing the likelihood of defaults; (3) PPDAI was experiencing increasing delinquency rates, negatively affecting PPDAI’s reserves; (4) PPDAI’s purported “rapid growth” in the number and amount of loans had materially dropped off; (5) PPDAI was providing online loans to college students despite a government ban on the practice; (6) PPDAI was engaged in overly aggressive and improper collection practices; and (7) as a result of its improper lending, underwriting, and collection practices, PPDAI was subject to heightened risk of adverse actions by Chinese regulators.

To learn more about the PPDAI class action go to: https://bespc.com/ppdf/.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)

Class Period: February 8, 2017 - October 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies.  Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the company’s new 737 MAX automated stall-prevention system was susceptible to deadly malfunctions; (ii) Boeing maintained inadequate internal controls to ensure the timely reporting and dissemination of such malfunctions; and (iii) as a result, the company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Boeing class action go to: https://bespc.com/ba/.

Ternium S.A.

(NYSE: TX)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Rocca, Ternium’s Chairman, knew that one of his company’s executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Ternium’s Sidor unit; (2) this conduct would lead Rocca to be charged in a graft scheme and subject Ternium, its affiliates, and/or its executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Ternium’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Ternium class action go to: https://bespc.com/tx/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:15 BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02 Jan BA
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
29 Dec BA
BA LOSS NOTICE:  Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company; Important Investor Deadline – BA
29 Dec BA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
27 Dec BA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Boeing Company (BA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019
26 Dec BA
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against The Boeing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
26 Dec BA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EIX, ATUS, BA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
23 Dec BA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSKY, ATUS, BA and APHA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20 Dec BA
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PPDF, BA, APHA and TDOC
20 Dec BA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against The Boeing Company (BA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 28, 2019

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition
2
WISeKey Partners with China SINCODE to Secure Chinese Connected Cars
3
Global Hot Melt Adhesives market to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2024
4
Progenics and Curium Announce European Collaboration for Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent PyL™
5
Verona Pharma Appoints Kathleen Rickard, MD, as Chief Medical Officer to Lead Late Stage Clinical Development of RPL554

Related stock quotes

Boeing Company (The) 310.90 -4.0% Stock price decreasing
Moneygram International .. 2.130 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Ternium S.A. Ternium S.A.. 27.09 -2.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:15
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:09
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:05
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:04
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) and Encourages YRIV Investors to Contact the Firm
02:01
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) and Encourages YRCW Investors to Contact the Firm
01:48
Delek US Holdings to Participate in Energy Industry Conferences
01:39
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results and Conference Call Details
01:38
The Waldorf Center Celebrates 25 Years

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 03:00:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-01-04 04:00:16 - 2019-01-04 03:00:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY