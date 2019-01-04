04/01/2019 21:45:20

Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund Announces Initial Shareholder Distribution

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund (“BDREX”), a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, announced today it paid shareholders an initial quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record as of December 26, 2018 received a distribution of $0.12500 per share payable on December 31, 2018.  This equates to a 5.24% annualized distribution1. BDREX is managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC (“Broadstone”).

We are pleased with the income generated by the portfolio since our inception in October,” said Kate Davis, BDREX’s President and Portfolio Manager. “We are happy we were able to distribute to our investors in the first quarter of operations of the fund.

BDREX is available in two share classes: Class W (BDRWX) and Class I (BDREX). The minimum initial investment is $2,500 for Class W shares and $1 million for Class I shares. Class I was created to serve the clients of Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) and Wealth Managers, and provide a reduced-fee share class to individual investors seeking to invest more than $1 million. RIAs and Wealth Managers investing in Class I must achieve an aggregate of $1 million in BDREX investment across their client base.

ALPS Fund Services, Inc. and ALPS Distributors, Inc. serve as the Fund’s Administrator and Distributor, respectively. DST Systems, Inc. the parent company of the Distributor, serves as the Transfer Agent to the Fund. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC (“Heitman”) serves as the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, and has delegated investment discretion for making the Fund’s investments that are allocated to publicly traded commercial real estate (“CRE”) securities. UMB Bank, N.A. serves as the Fund’s Custodian.

About Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund:

BDREX is a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, that deploys investor capital into a diversified pool of actively managed real estate holdings, blending investment in direct individual real estate transactions; private real estate funds; and public real estate securities. Investors may benefit from the access and diversification afforded by the Fund, along with its periodic liquidity and daily pricing features. BDREX is open for investment to individual and institutional investors with a minimum initial investment of $2,500 for Class W shares and $1 million for Class I shares. All prospective investors are invited to download an investor kit: broadstone.com/lp/BDREX

Important Disclosures:

An interval fund, such as BDREX, is a continuously offered, closed-end investment company that periodically offers to repurchase its shares from shareholders. The number of shares that BDREX will offer to repurchase will be determined by its Board of Trustees on a quarterly basis. Redemptions within 90 days of purchase may be subject to a fee. There is no guarantee that an investor will be able to sell all the shares that the investor desires to sell in any repurchase offer.

The Fund’s shares will not be listed on an exchange and it is not anticipated that a secondary market will develop. The Fund is a new company and has no operating history. An investment is not suitable for investors that require liquidity, other than through the Fund’s repurchase policy. Investing in BDREX involves risks, including loss of principal and the other risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus.

Because BDREX’s direct real estate investments will be relatively illiquid, the Fund may not be able to vary its portfolio in response to changes in economic and other conditions, which may result in losses to the Fund. The bankruptcy, insolvency or financial deterioration of any of the tenants of the Fund’s direct real estate investments could significantly delay the ability to collect unpaid rents or require the Fund to find new tenants. With respect to BDREX’s investments in private real estate investment funds, the Fund may not have the sole decision-making authority over such funds and may be unable to take actions to protect its interests in these investments. The Fund may be subject to additional risks if it fails to meet a capital call from a private real estate investment fund and the underlying fund may pursue investment strategies that compete with each other or do not align with those of the Fund. BDREX’s investments in the securities of publicly traded REITs will be subject to the risks affecting these REITs directly.

AN INVESTOR SHOULD CONSIDER THE INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES OF THE FUND CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING. TO OBTAIN A PROSPECTUS CONTAINING THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISOR OR DOWNLOAD THE FILE FROM WWW.BDREX.COM. THE PROSPECTUS SHOULD BE READ CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. (ALPS). ALPS is not affiliated with BDREX, Broadstone Real Estate, LLC, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC, or UMB Bank, NA.

BRE000129-01/02/2020

Media Contact:

Martha MacPherson

Director, Marketing

martha.macpherson@broadstone.com

585.413.5524

1 The distribution rate is the amount, expressed as a percentage, a Fund investor would have received in distributions on an annualized basis divided by the Fund’s public offering price on December 27, 2018. The annualized distribution represents a single distribution from the Fund and does not represent the total returns of the Fund. The distribution paid on December 31, 2018 doesn’t include a return of capital or any other non-income sources. Portions of future distributions that the Fund makes may include a return of the money that shareholders originally invested and represent a return of capital to shareholders for tax purposes and may include other non-income sources. Distributions are not guaranteed.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Delek US Holdings to Participate in Energy Industry Conferences
5
WishBone Medical’s response to OrthoPediatrics press release

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:34
GRAY TO HANDLE NATIONAL SALES IN-HOUSE AT FORMER RAYCOM TELEVISION STATIONS
22:01
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Closing of Acquisition of Highlands Bancorp
22:00
Arvinas Receives Authorization to Proceed for its IND Application for PROTAC™ Therapy to Treat Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
21:53
Poseida Therapeutics Appoints Two Independent Directors, Adding Leaders for Compensation and Governance Functions
21:46
Interpublic Group to Present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference
21:45
Broadstone Real Estate Access Fund Announces Initial Shareholder Distribution
21:42
First Horizon National Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 18
21:30
MDJM Ltd Announces Commencement of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as “MDJH”
21:30
Flexion Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 23:02:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-05 00:02:01 - 2019-01-04 23:02:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY