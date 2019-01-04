04/01/2019 19:58:11

CORRECTION: Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent today, January 04, 2019, at 09:00 am ET

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTCPINK: IBGR), an application company, today announced that it has retained well-known microcap analyst, George Sharp, as an advisor to the company. Mr. Sharp will advise Nexus on its business strategy, financing endeavors and its commitment to investor interests.

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. President and CEO, Ronald Minsky, stated, “As a former deputy Attorney-general for the State of New Jersey, I recognize the value of Mr. Sharp’s expertise within the OTC Markets and his ability to try and ensure that the management of Nexus always acts in the best interests of its shareholders.  George has already ushered in a new era of accountability in the microcap market through his service to the investment community, regulators, and providers of trading platforms.  His work on behalf of other microcap issuers who wish to change the culture of deceit in the marketplace for the benefit of a very few, is unprecedented.”

Mr. Minsky went on to say, “Within the next several days we will announce our exciting new project. George’s reputation in the marketplace automatically draws attention to any endeavor in which he participates, and we intend to capitalize on his following to obtain equity funding of the development of Nexus’ new project.”

George Sharp commented, "At his behest, I met with Ron in New York City and was flattered by his overtures towards me.  It is impressive that he immediately agreed to my conditions, which are geared towards the benefit of the shareholders, including a bar on toxic debt financing and refusal to participate in stock promotion. Having reviewed the company’s business plan, I look forward to working closely with Ron and his development team to bringing the company’s new project to fruition."

About Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC: IBGR)

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. an application development company which will soon announce a significant project in the real estate sector.

About George Sharp

Drawing from his experiences as a litigant, investigator and forensic researcher, George Sharp consults with attorneys and publicly-traded companies seeking to protect investors. He has appeared on television and referenced in the print media for his efforts to combat microcap fraud. He is also the President of Guard Dog, Inc. (OTCPINK: GRDO). To learn more about George Sharp's services, visit www.clippercp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Info@NexusEnergyServices.com

 

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
4
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:10
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
21:05
Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21:02
Fibrocor and Galapagos sign partnership in fibrosis
21:02
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
21:00
City National Bank Celebrates 65 Years of Success
20:45
Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
20:38
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘God of War’ and ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Lead 19th Game Developers Choice Awards Nominees
20:30
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
20:20
Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 21:27:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-04 22:27:45 - 2019-01-04 21:27:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY