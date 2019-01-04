Correction of exchange notice (2/19): Listing of redemption shares in Strax AB (3/19)

Correction refers to first day of trading and is marked in bold.
With effect from January 9, 2019, the redemption shares in Strax AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including January 23, 2019
Instrument:
Redemption shares
Short name:
STRAX IL
Round lot:
1
ISIN code:
SE0012040467
Clearing:
Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
Order book ID:
165819
Market Segment / no:
OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1
Tick Size / no:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
MIC Code:
XSTO
For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.