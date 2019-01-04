Correction of exchange notice (2/19): Listing of redemption shares in Strax AB (3/19)

Correction refers to first day of trading and is marked in bold.

With effect from January 9, 2019, the redemption shares in Strax AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including January 23, 2019

Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: STRAX IL Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012040467 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 165819 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: XSTO

