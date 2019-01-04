04/01/2019 13:59:13

Correction of exchange notice (2/19): Listing of redemption shares in Strax AB (3/19)

Correction refers to first day of trading and is marked in bold.

With effect from January 9, 2019, the redemption shares in Strax AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including January 23, 2019

Instrument:

Redemption shares

Short name:

STRAX IL

Round lot:

1

ISIN code:

SE0012040467

Clearing:

Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden

Order book ID:

165819

Market Segment / no:

OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1

Tick Size / no:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

MIC Code:

XSTO

  

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Issuer Surveillance on +46 (0)8-405 70 50 or e-mail iss@nasdaq.com.

 

01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
16
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
ImmusanT Expands Senior Management Team with Appointment of Thomas A. Shea as Chief Financial Officer
3
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

14:24
Max Sound Corp Announced Today That its Key Personnel are registered attendees at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas where MAXD will reveal major innovations to top decision makers through its strategic partnership in Mobile
14:23
Werner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings and Host Inaugural Earnings Call on February 6
14:16
Deep Sentinel Disrupts Home Security Industry as the Only Solution with Active 24/7 Personal Security Guards
14:15
Syneos Health to Share Critical Insights for Maximizing Value and Fueling Commercial Success at Biotech Showcase Events
14:13
Femasys Announces First 100 Women Treated in Pivotal Clinical Trial with FemBloc® Permanent Contraceptive System
14:11
Net Asset Value(s)
14:09
CCL Industries Announces Bolt-on Acquisition for Avery
14:00
Patient Access Solutions Inc. Engages Investor Relations Firm
14:00
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor

