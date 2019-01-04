04/01/2019 01:48:09

Delek US Holdings to Participate in Energy Industry Conferences

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) today announced that members of management will participate in the Mizuho Securities Virtual Refining Conference on Friday, January 4, 2019 and the Goldman Sachs Global Energy Conference on January 8-9, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

Relevant Delek US investor presentation materials will be available in the “Investors” section of the Delek US website at https://www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. is a diversified downstream energy company with assets in petroleum refining, logistics, renewable fuels and convenience store retailing.  The refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day. The logistics operations primarily consist of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek US Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates own approximately 63% (including the 2 percent general partner interest) of Delek Logistics Partners, LP.  Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) is a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. The convenience store retail business is the largest 7-Eleven licensee in the United States and operates approximately 295 convenience stores in central and west Texas and New Mexico.

Investor Relations Contact:

Keith Johnson

Vice President of Investor Relations

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

615-435-1366

Media/Public Affairs Contact:

Michael P. Ralsky

Vice President - Government Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications

Delek US Holdings, Inc.

615-435-1407

