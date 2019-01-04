04/01/2019 12:00:00

Dr. Henry Ji to Participate In Financing Expert Panel at East/West CEO Conference

Related content
08 Nov - 
Sorrento Therapeutics Closes Five-Year Term Loan Financ..
06 Nov - 
Sorrento Therapeutics Anti-CEA CAR-T Demonstrates Signi..
01 Nov - 
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of Dosin..

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, "Sorrento") announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the East/West CEO conference in San Francisco on January 5th, 2019 at 2:00PM PST at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco (prior to the JPM Healthcare Conference).

The panel will discuss “Adventures in Financing: Raising Capital in 2018”, with a focus on alternative financing and how innovative biotechnology companies can leverage the value of their assets in commercial and/or development stage to seek significant non-dilutive funding.

Dr Ji will highlight key considerations behind a pair of important deals the company was able to close in 2018:

  • Debt financing of up to $150 million for Sorrento Therapeutics

  • Royalty-based financing of $140 million for Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (majority owned subsidiary of Sorrento)

He will also provide updates on Sorrento’s clinical stage immuno-cellular oncology therapies (“CAR-T”) and non-opioid pain management small molecule in Resiniferatoxin (“RTX”) that are expected to move into pivotal trials in 2019 and the impact of clinical data readouts on additional non-dilutive financing opportunities to maximize shareholders’ value.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable diseases. Sorrento's multimodal multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its’ extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”) as well CAR-T and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir®”). 

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for cancer patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) RTX and ZTlido™. RTX is completing a phase IB trial in terminal cancer patients. ZTlido™ was approved by US FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the developments of and prospects for Sorrento's and its subsidiaries’ and affiliates’ products and technologies, including any financings and expected uses of the proceeds from such financings; expected clinical trials, non-dilutive financing opportunities based on clinical data readouts and Sorrento's M&A and licensing strategy. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks related to Sorrento's, its subsidiaries', affiliates’ and partners’ technologies and prospects; clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks related to seeking regulatory approvals and conducting clinical trials; risks of supplying drug product; risks related leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist the company in the execution of its strategies; risks related to Sorrento’s and Scilex’s obligations under their debt and royalty-based financing agreements; and other matters that are described in Sorrento's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Alexis Nahama, DVM (VP Corporate Development)

Telephone: 1.858.203.4120

Email: mediarelations@sorrentotherapeutics.com

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

ZTlido™ and G-MAB™ are trademarks owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sorrento, respectively.

Seprehvir®, is a registered trademark of Virttu Biologics Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TNK Therapeutics, Inc. and part of the group of companies owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2019 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

15-SORRENTO-Therapeutics-Logo-FINAL.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:00 SRNE
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate In Financing Expert Panel at East/West CEO Conference
08 Nov SRNE
Sorrento Therapeutics Closes Five-Year Term Loan Financing for Up to $150 Million
06 Nov SRNE
Sorrento Therapeutics Anti-CEA CAR-T Demonstrates Significant Therapeutic Activity With Increased Overall Survival in Pancreatic Cancer Patients With Liver Metastases
01 Nov SRNE
Sorrento Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of Dosing in Its Anti-CD38 CAR-T Phase 1 Clinical Study for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
25 Oct SRNE
Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco Companies, Veritiv, Park Electrochemical, VBI Vaccines, and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
01 Oct SRNE
Scilex Announces the Availability of ZTlido™
27 Sep SRNE
Sorrento Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Roundtable Series 10/3/2018
19 Sep SRNE
Scilex Announces Pricing and Availability of ZTlido™ for the Commercial Launch of its First Product in October of 2018
10 Sep SRNE
Sorrento Therapeutics Subsidiary, Scilex, Raises $140 million in Non-Dilutive Royalty-Based Financing to Support the Commercialization of Non-Opioid ZTlido™ Pain Medication
04 Sep SRNE
Research Report Identifies Brady, Akari Therapeutics, MTGE Investment, Jones Lang LaSalle, New Relic, and Sorrento Therapeutics with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
ImmusanT Expands Senior Management Team with Appointment of Thomas A. Shea as Chief Financial Officer
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement

Related stock quotes

Sorrento Therapeutics In.. 2.640 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:35
New Research Coverage Highlights Twenty-First Century Fox, Hill-Rom, Amphenol, Imperva, Maximus, and Cambrex — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
12:30
Colliers International Completes Acquisition of Market Leader in Virginia
12:30
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for The Blackstone Group, Barnes & Noble, Verastem, Littelfuse, Essendant, and Anworth Mortgage Asset — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
12:30
Saia Names Holzgrefe President and COO
12:25
New Research Coverage Highlights LKQ, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, WellCare Health Plans, Masimo, Workday, and Potbelly — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
12:20
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ecolab, Arrow Electronics, Keysight Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Bristow Group, and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:13
Monthly Return
12:08
Announcement
12:06
CopperPoint Adopts a New Mutual Insurance Holding Company Structure

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 12:54:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-04 13:54:49 - 2019-01-04 12:54:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY