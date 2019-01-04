04/01/2019 06:31:53

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 04, 2019 at 8:30 (CET +1)

Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation

Espoo, Finland - Based on Nokia Corporation's 2011 Stock Option Plan a total of 23 000 Nokia shares were subscribed for between November 27 and December 27, 2018. The subscription price was EUR 2.08 per share. The total amount of the subscription price, EUR 47 840.00, will be recorded in the fund for invested non-restricted equity and, consequently, the share capital of the company does not increase.

The new shares carry all the shareholder rights as of the registration date January 4, 2019. The shares are expected to commence trading in Nasdaq Helsinki as of January 7, 2019, and in Euronext Paris as of January 8, 2019, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a notice announcing the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of the new shares.

The amount of Nokia shares after registration of the shares in the Trade Register is 5 635 945 159 shares.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience www.nokia.com

Media Enquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Jon Peet, Vice President, Corporate Communications

