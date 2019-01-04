04/01/2019 21:46:32

Interpublic Group to Present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference

New York, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019, at 12:30 pm Eastern time/9:30 am Pacific time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (https://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is one of the world's leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com.

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439

