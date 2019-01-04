Interpublic Group to Present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference

Related content IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Is.. Research Report Identifies Choice Hotels International,.. Interpublic Declares Common Stock Dividend

New York, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019, at 12:30 pm Eastern time/9:30 am Pacific time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic's website (https://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is one of the world's leading organizations of advertising agencies and marketing services companies. Major global brands include Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439