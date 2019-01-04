04/01/2019 17:17:44

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 23, 2018 and December 20, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 25, 2019.           

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The FDA issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, NJ facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Immunomedics, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

