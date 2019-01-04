Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ecolab, Arrow Electronics, Keysight Technologies, Myriad Genetics, Bristow Group, and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS), and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW), Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS), and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 2nd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

ECOLAB INC. (ECL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ecolab's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ecolab reported revenue of $3,747.20MM vs $3,564.50MM (up 5.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.51 vs $1.36 (up 11.03%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ecolab reported revenue of $13,838.30MM vs $13,152.80MM (up 5.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.21 vs $4.20 (up 24.05%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.39. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.90 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ARROW ELECTRONICS, INC. (ARW) REPORT OVERVIEW

Arrow Electronics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Arrow Electronics reported revenue of $7,490.45MM vs $6,856.11MM (up 9.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.02 vs $1.52 (up 32.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Arrow Electronics reported revenue of $26,812.51MM vs $23,825.26MM (up 12.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.53 vs $5.75 (down 21.22%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.04 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC. (KEYS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Keysight Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Keysight Technologies reported revenue of $1,047.00MM vs $878.00MM (up 19.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.60 vs -$0.25. For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Keysight Technologies reported revenue of $3,878.00MM vs $3,189.00MM (up 21.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.88 vs $0.57 (up 54.39%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.99 and is expected to report on November 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Myriad Genetics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Myriad Genetics reported revenue of $202.30MM vs $178.80MM (up 13.14%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs $1.15. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Myriad Genetics reported revenue of $772.60MM vs $769.90MM (up 0.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.89 vs $0.30 (up 530.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

-----------------------------------------

BRISTOW GROUP INC (BRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bristow Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Bristow Group reported revenue of $350.66MM vs $373.68MM (down 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$4.03 vs -$0.88. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Bristow Group reported revenue of $1,444.96MM vs $1,400.50MM (up 3.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.54 vs -$4.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.05 and is expected to report on May 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

IRSA INVERSIONES Y REPRESENTACIONES S.A. (IRS) REPORT OVERVIEW

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A reported revenue of $346.46MM vs $1,172.35MM (down 70.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.23 vs $0.56 (up 839.32%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A reported revenue of $1,697.41MM vs $4,798.93MM (down 64.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $13.40 vs $3.40 (up 294.12%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.87 and is expected to report on September 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

