KALY - Kali-Extracts Releases 2019 $20 Million Revenue Partnership Update

DALLAS, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today released a 2019 New Year message published by North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) that includes an outline of KALY’s role in the partnership with the USMJ family of companies. In addition to discussing the overall objectives of the USMJ family of companies with an initial revenue goal totaling $20 million, the New Year message emphasizes that KALY has recently updated all its financial reports required by OTCMarkets to satisfy the OTCMarkets “current” filing standards and anticipates the OTCMarkets site to soon reflect KALY’s “current” filing status. KALY also has a coming analyst research report scheduled for publication on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 to provide shareholders with an extensive market analysis of the company’s business plan and progress toward its business plan objects. The analyst report is expected to include detail on KALY’s recent $400,000 in new contracts and the $5 million in revenue expected from KALY’s hemp farming initiative with Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV). The release from USMJ today is included in its entirety below:

USMJ CEO 2019 New Year Msg Outlining $20 M Revenue Goal for USMJ Family of Companies North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today released a 2019 New Year message from the CEO and Chairman Steven Rash. Mr. Rash is also the President and Chairman of ACI Conglomerated, the majority shareholder of USMJ. His letter, included below in its entirety, provides an update on pending key events for USMJ and the USMJ family of companies to include, Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”), Kali, Inc. (dba/Kali-Extracts) (USOTC: KALY), Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (dba/Nouveau) (USOTC: NOUV) and Priority One Aviation (Pending Name Change)(USOTC: PJET)(“PJET”). ACI Conglomerated is the majority shareholder of all of the USMJ family of companies except for KALY. KALY is part of the family through contract. PURA has licensed KALY’s patented cannabis extraction process for the production of cannabis infused beverages and PURA and KALY are partners in a joint venture with NOUV called US Cannabis Health. Combined, with a specific by company breakout included in the letter below, the USMJ family of companies have an initial revenue goal totaling $20 million. As some of the companies in the family of companies have not yet set revenue goals, the total goal is expected to increase by the end of the first quarter. Read more below:

Dear Shareholders –

Let me start by wishing all a Happy New Year. I consider 2018 to have been a great year for the USMJ family of companies and I anticipate 2019 to be a pivotal year for the US cannabis industry at large and in turn, a tremendous year for USMJ, PURA, KALY, NOUV and PJET.

As I have noted in a previous communication, the legalization of hemp farming in the United States under the 2018 Farm Act is the biggest thing yet to happen to the cannabis sector world-wide and potentially the biggest event that will ever happen in the cannabis sector. On behalf of all our companies, I’m excited about the prospects of having US domestic hemp for the production of CBD. This will be a watershed event for KALY and PURA.

Even knowing the CBD aspect of legal hemp farming is a watershed event for KALY and PURA, I also know that legal hemp farming is much, much bigger than just CBD production. I am not understating anything when I tell you that hemp farming will have a massive economic impact worldwide, not just in the agriculture sector, but across the entire global economy. Legal hemp farming in the US will permeate through the pharmaceutical sector, the construction sector, the fashion sector and the energy sector to name just a few. Hemp farming is anticipated to generate $50,000 per acre and with NOUV launching its first 100 acres of hemp this year, you could see NOUV ringing $5 million in revenue in 2019.

While legal hemp farming, in my opinion, is the biggest event that will ever happen to the cannabis sector, I anticipate another cannabis sector event will get rolling this year that garners even more media attention than hemp farming. As 2019 winds down toward the 2020 Presidential Election, I anticipate we will see President Trump push for the legalization of recreational marijuana as part of his campaign. Between hemp farming and the likely advance toward the legalization of recreational marijuana, I expect 2019 to be a huge year for established entrepreneurial cannabis sector companies. I believe “USMJ” will become one of the most notable brand names in the cannabis sector.

So, with all the enthusiasm I can muster, Happy New Year to all. USMJ’s revenue goal for its soon to be launched ecommerce site is $10 million. PURA’s cannabis beverage sales goal is $5 million. KALY and NOUV anticipate $5 million in sales form their combined efforts with the 100-acre hemp farm. PJET has not yet set a revenue goal for its new AmeriCanna Cafe business and KALY and NOUV have not set individual revenue goals separate from their combined hemp farming initiative. In addition to the $20 million in combined sales goals for the USMJ family of companies, USMJ shareholders will soon be receiving a dividend of PJET stock, and PURA shareholders will soon be receiving a dividend of NOUV stock. The dividend issuance is taking a little longer than anticipated but is still on track. KALY has recently updated all its financial reports required by OTCMarkets and anticipates the OTCMarkets site to soon reflect KALY’s current filing status. KALY also anticipates publishing an analyst research report on Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 to provide shareholders with an extensive market analysis of the company’s business plan and progress toward its business plan objects.

Please keep a lookout on OTCMarkets and each of the companies’ websites for the latest updates in what we expect to be a very exciting 2019.

Sincerely,

Steven Rash

CEO and Chairman

USMJ and ACI Conglomerated

