Larson Electronics Releases 100 Amp, Main Lug Only Explosion Proof Panelboard, 120/240 V 1HP

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof panelboard for use in indoor or outdoor hazardous locations. This 100-amp panel board features has a 3-pole 4-wire configuration, branch breakers and a total of six, ¾” NPT taps at the bottom.

The EPPB-1P-120.240-100ML-3X30A.2P-1X20A.2P-4X20A.1P explosion proof panelboard is rated for Class I Groups B, C and D, Class II Groups E, F and G, Class III and Class I, Zones 1 and 2, Groups IIB+H2, IIA locations. This panelboard comes with three, 30-amp, 2-pole branch breakers; one, 20-amp, 2-pole branch breakers; and four, 20-amp, 1-pole branch breakers. A total of 12 spaces are located inside the panel. This explosion proof panel board features a four-wire configuration and is constructed of copper-free aluminum. This panelboard comes with six, ¾” NPT taps at the bottom.

This explosion proof panelboard is compatible with wall or surface mounting configurations and is suitable for hazardous locations such as oil and gas facilities, offshore refineries, ship yards, agricultural sites, docks and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: 

Larson Electronics LLC 

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

