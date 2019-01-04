04/01/2019 18:04:07

LaSalle Solutions Joins Meyer Shank Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions will be the primary sponsor of the Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) team’s No. 86 MSR Acura NSX GT3 Evo at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Now in its third decade of racing, the MSR team continues to grow its footprint in sports car competition with wins in some of the sport’s biggest races. The team is hoping for another win as they kick off the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season in Daytona.

“Having LaSalle Solutions join us for the Rolex is really something special,” said Mike Shank, co-owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “It’s a group of people that, despite being in a different field than us, have very similar values and ethics, which is why I think this partnership is going to be so strong. We are hoping to go after that championship after coming so close last year, and hopefully we can start the year off strong with LaSalle at the Rolex 24.”

The annual Rolex 24 at Daytona brings together some of the biggest names in racing and the world’s most advanced sports cars for 24 hours of action-packed racing. Mario Farnbacher, Trent Hindman, Justin Marks and AJ Allmendinger will combine efforts behind the wheel of the No. 86 Acura LaSalle Solutions NSX GT3 Evo entry in the 2019 IMSA season opener.

“Everyone at LaSalle Solutions is very excited about teaming up with Meyer Shank Racing for the Rolex 24 at Daytona this year,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Over the past four years, we have brought our partners and customers to Daytona to experience a truly unique event. This year, with the MSR team and the drivers associated with the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo, we believe our attendees will experience 24 hours of competitive racing and hopefully a podium finish.”

LaSalle Solutions will make its debut on the No. 86 Acura NSX GT3 Evo for the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 26–27.

About Meyer Shank Racing

After making a mark for himself as a professional racing driver, team owner Mike Shank first started Michael Shank Racing in the Champ Car Toyota Atlantic Championship, flourishing with the likes of Kenny Wilden, Sam Hornish Jr., and Johnny Rutherford before switching the team into a new direction and into the GRAND-AM Rolex Sports Car Series in 2004.

The team flourished in IMSA Prototype competition, leading and earning a podium the first race that it entered. The team then made its 24 Hours of Le Mans debut in 2016 and then made its 250th Prototype start where the team saw victory at the Petit Le Mans in 2016. Moving out of the Prototype ranks in 2017, MSR served as a factory team for the inaugural year with the Acura NSX GT3. Over the course of the next two race season, MSR earned four wins and 11 podiums with the Acura NSX GT3.

MSR also first entered into the Verizon IndyCar series and into the 2017 Indianapolis 500. The team continued its IndyCar campaign for six more outings into 2018 with driver Jack Harvey in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda. 2018 also welcomed Jim Meyer to the Michael Shank Racing family, serving as new co-owner alongside Mike Shank as the team was rebranded as Meyer Shank Racing.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based LAMP platform enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as “MBFI.”

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions.

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com

LaSalle Solutions full-color logo.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
4
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:30
Stryker to host conference call on January 29, 2019
19:05
Record Number of ASL Interpreters Receive Sorenson Communications-Sponsored Instruction
19:00
Los Alamos Named Best Place to Raise a Family in New Mexico
19:00
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sogou Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
18:30
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:30
Bryn Mawr Trust Announces Adam Bonanno as SVP, Chief Technology Officer
18:12
Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Workbar for Startup Showcase at Newly Opened Burlington Location
18:10
Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice to Holders of the Preferred Securities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 19:48:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-01-04 20:48:55 - 2019-01-04 19:48:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY