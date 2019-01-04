04/01/2019 18:10:21

Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding V LP: Notice to Holders of the Preferred Securities

LONDON, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

﻿NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

USD 500,000,000 FIXED RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP V ECAPS")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING V LP ("LP V")

ISIN: XS0301813522

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP V ECAPS

THIS  NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP V and the LP V ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8119H_1-2018-11-19.pdf

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 19 November 2018

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay

RSM Restructuring Advisory LLP

as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Contacts:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com 

https://www.rns.com

