04/01/2019 19:39:59

Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Related content
07 Dec - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for JetBlue Airways..
30 Oct - 
Recent Analysis Shows Snap, Knowles, NewMarket, Southwe..
24 Oct - 
Manhattan Associates Delivers Prescription for Chemist..

ATLANTA, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates' senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on February 5, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at www.manh.com.

To listen to the live webcast, please go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing +1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. and Canada, or +1-404-537-3406 outside the U.S., and entering the conference identification number 9549358 or via the web at www.manh.com. The phone replay will be available for two weeks after the call, and the internet broadcast will be available until Manhattan Associates' first quarter 2019 earnings release.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers. 

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Contact: Dennis Story                                                           

Chief Financial Officer                                           

Manhattan Associates, Inc.                                    

770-955-7070                                                          

dstory@manh.com                                                             

Rick Fernandez

Press Contact

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

678-597-6988

rfernandez@manh.com

manhattan logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:39 MANH
Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07 Dec ALGN
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for JetBlue Airways, DaVita, Align Technology, Box, Manhattan Associates, and Citrix — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
30 Oct SWN
Recent Analysis Shows Snap, Knowles, NewMarket, Southwestern Energy, Manhattan Associates, and Roper Technologies Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
24 Oct MANH
Manhattan Associates Delivers Prescription for Chemist Warehouse Group’s Inventory Success
23 Oct MANH
Manhattan Associates Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
04 Oct MANH
Brooks Brothers Selects Manhattan Active™ Omni to Elevate Global Omnichannel Commerce
03 Oct MANH
Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
24 Sep MANH
Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in the Industry's Top Order Management System Evaluation
27 Aug MANH
Independent Research Cites Manhattan Associates as a Strong Performer in Point of Sale Evaluation
27 Aug COMM
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Manhattan Associates, Etsy, Murphy Oil, Destination Maternity, Callaway Golf, and CommScope Holding — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
4
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

Manhattan Associates Inc 42.19 2.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:10
Sterling Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
21:05
Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
21:02
Fibrocor and Galapagos sign partnership in fibrosis
21:02
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
21:00
City National Bank Celebrates 65 Years of Success
20:45
Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
20:38
‘Red Dead Redemption 2’, ‘God of War’ and ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Lead 19th Game Developers Choice Awards Nominees
20:30
Entegra Financial Corp. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
20:20
Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 21:28:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-01-04 22:28:04 - 2019-01-04 21:28:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY