Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Workbar for Startup Showcase at Newly Opened Burlington Location

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN), Massachusetts’ leading new product showcase, is partnering with Workbar for Mass Innovation Nights #118. The event will feature 10 innovative startups, and will take place on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM at Workbar’s newest location in Burlington, MA. The event is free and open to the public.

“As Boston’s original coworking space, Workbar has always focused on startups and bringing innovative minds together, so hosting a Mass Innovation Nights event is a great way to show the innovation community what we offer,” said Sarah Travers, CEO of Workbar.  

“By working with partners like Workbar, we create visibility opportunities and increase awareness for local startups, as well as help everyone discover resources they can tap into for their own businesses,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Nights. “This new location is a great reminder that coworking options are available in the suburbs too.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Lawn Serv

  • NanaGram

  • Recipi

  • Smarketing Institute

    • Various business experts, including Workbar’s CEO, Sarah Travers, will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN118 and Twitter handle @MassInno to share photos and social media commentary.

    About Workbar

    With 10 Workbar locations in and around Boston as well as 10 partner locations, both in urban and suburban settings, Workbar gives you the option to choose where you work each day. Each workspace features state-of-the-art private offices, coworking space, and enterprise office suites built to reinvigorate and inspire everyone who walks through their doors in order to make the most of the workday. 

    About Mass Innovation Nights

    Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past nine years, it has helped launch more than 1,200 new products, which have collectively received more than $3 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram and Twitter or visit the website.

    Media Contact: Kristen Avini 510-221-8122 Innovation Nights

