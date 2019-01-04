04/01/2019 20:20:27

Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, plans to release the Company's fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Arizona Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, January 31. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's web site at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants can avoid delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link: https://dpregister.com/10127573

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may dial in to 1-866-226-4948 on the day of the call. International dial-in number is 1-412-902-4125 or 1-855-669-9657 for Canada.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on January 31 and extending through February 14, 2019, on the website noted above or by dialing 1-877-344-7529, 1-412-317-0088 for international or 1-855-669-9658 for Canada, and referencing conference number 10127573.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes is the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2017. Meritage Homes builds and sells single-family homes for first- time, move-up, and active adult buyers in markets including California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia. Meritage Homes has designed and built over 110,000 homes in its 33-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and positive customer experience. Meritage Homes is the industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding and has received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award every year since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy efficient homebuilding.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact:

Brent Anderson, VP Investor Relations
 (972) 580-6360
 investors@meritagehomes.com

