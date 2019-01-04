Metso completes the divestment of its grinding media business to Moly-Cop

Metso Corporation's press release on January 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Metso has successfully completed the divestment of its grinding media business to Moly-Cop, a portfolio company of American Industrial Partners. The divestment was announced on November 6, 2018.

The transaction includes the sale of Metso Spain Holding, S.L.U, including operations in Bilbao and Seville, Spain. As part of the transaction, approximately 80 employees have transferred from Metso to Moly-Cop. The turnover of the divested business in 2018 was approximately EUR 60 million.

