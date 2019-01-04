04/01/2019 16:00:00

Mizuho Further Expands its Technology Equity Research Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Managing Director Gregg Moskowitz, who will lead the US equity research team covering software. He is joined by Matthew Broome, Vice President and Michael Romanelli, Associate. Additionally, in November, Charles Park joined the equity research team as Managing Director covering hardware with Parthiv Varadarajan, Assistant Vice President, and will also serve as Mizuho’s global technology equity strategist. Moskowitz and Park will report to Susan Gilbertson, Head of Equity Research, and are based in New York.

“As we continue to build our equity research capabilities we are delighted to add the expertise of Gregg and Charles to our team,” said Gilbertson. “They both bring valuable insights gained from their extensive experience in both up and down cycles in these global sectors which are focus areas for many of our clients.”

Moskowitz has more than 15 years of experience covering software companies and was most recently Managing Director and Senior Software Analyst at Cowen and Company, where he specialized in infrastructure and security software. Additionally, he held analyst roles at Auriga, Level Global, and Susquehanna International Group. Moskowitz earned a bachelor of business administration degree from University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

Park has more than 20 years of experience covering technology companies in both Asia and the US. More recently he served as Mizuho’s global technology specialty sales in NY, prior to which he was based in Mizuho’s Hong Kong office covering technology companies in Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Additionally, he held analyst roles at CLSA, Goldman Sachs, Samsung Securities and Prudential Securities and has over 7 years of industry experience at IBM. Park received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from University of California – Berkeley and an MBA from Yale University.

The additions bolster Mizuho’s wider US technology sector coverage, which includes semiconductor analyst, Vijay Rakesh, US & China internet analyst, James Lee, and financial technology analyst, Thomas McCrohan. Globally, Mizuho’s technology equity research team also includes 9 analysts in Japan and 4 focused on Asia-ex Japan.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho’s operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2017, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhocbus.com

Laura London

Assistant Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhocbus.com

P.J. Kinsella

Paragon Public Relations

+1-646-558-6226

pj@paragonpr.com    

           

