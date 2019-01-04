04/01/2019 15:32:12

National Radiology Leaders Join Forces to Improve Patient Care

DENVER, CO, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two nationally recognized private radiology practices have announced formal integration with the creation of Covalent Radiology, a professional services company; and Covalent Healthcare Management, a full service management services organization. The Covalent companies, which are owned by member physicians and governed by a member physician-only Board of Directors, were created by radiologists from RIA and STRG for the benefit of radiologists.

"We are thrilled to announce this alliance after two years of extensive strategic and operational planning. Our goals in creating Covalent are to provide a vehicle for radiology practices that wish to remain independent and physician-led, to help practices maintain control of their revenue streams, and to improve how patient care is delivered at all of our sites of service nationally," said President of Covalent Radiology, Peter Ricci, MD, a neuroradiologist based in Denver. "We recognize that radiology practices across the United States are facing increasing pressure to abandon the private practice of medicine. We believe that will only further commoditize our specialty and that physician-led and patient-centric decision-making are the best ways to improve quality and add value."

Covalent Radiology has appointed Bill Ziemke, JD LLM MBA CPA as Chief Executive Officer. With 20 years as a C-suite executive and global experience in 25 countries, Ziemke combined his radiology practice, manufacturing, legal, accounting and leadership experience to assist in the design and implementation of both Covalent Radiology and Covalent Healthcare Management.

"We’ve created a governance model to improve decision-making in private radiology practices and an operational model that provides a better return for our members and, ultimately, delivers the most cost effective and efficient practice," said Ziemke. "The members will control the company and its future, using best-in-class practices for imaging quality measurement, Clinical Council-led standardization enterprise-wide, and enhanced data analytics and reporting."

To learn more about Covalent Radiology, contact Bill Ziemke or Peter Ricci, MD at 303.984.8800, email info@covalentradiology.com, or visit the website at www.covalentradiology.com.

About Radiology Imaging Associates, PC (RIA)

RIA is a leading provider of diagnostic and interventional radiology services in the Mountain West. Founded in the 1960s, RIA is the recognized leader in imaging quality in its markets, with sub-specialized radiologists providing services for all major non-university hospital systems in Colorado. The team provides 24-hour coverage for neuroradiology, body imaging, pediatric imaging, and general radiology; operates dedicated Interventional and Neurointerventional Clinics, and directs clinical research trials through an internal research division. For more information, visit www.riaco.com.

About South Texas Radiology Group (STRG)

STRG is the largest private practice radiology group in South Texas. Based in San Antonio, STRG has served the region since 1950. Today, STRG radiologists provide sub-specialized services across South Texas in all areas of radiology and support local, national, and international clinical trials via the Core Lab Research Division.

Cynthia Dickerson

Covalent Radiology

303.984.8800

info@covalentradiology.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
28 Dec
VELO
Jeg vil gerne benytte årets sidste handelsdag til at sige tak til alle Velo-skribenter for jeres bid..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
16
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Preliminary and Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2018 Sales Results
2
UPDATE -- Generex Biotechnology Makes Major Advance On $22 Billion Wound Care Market Announcing Milestone Agreement
3
LGI Homes, Inc. Appoints Laura Miller to Board of Directors
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:10
Net Asset Value(s)
16:00
Binswanger Named Exclusive Agent by ABB, Inc. for a 168,000 Sq. Ft. Industrial Property on 37.3 Acres in Clarksville, Arkansas
16:00
Mizuho Further Expands its Technology Equity Research Team
15:56
Orlando Wine Festival and Auction to Feature Iron Chef Morimoto, Top Chef Season 15 Winner Joe Flamm, Disney's Scott Hunnel and James Beard Award Winners
15:56
Rsam Assessed as Most Capable Solution in Ovum Market Radar for IT Vendor Risk Management
15:52
KALY - Kali-Extracts Releases 2019 $20 Million Revenue Partnership Update
15:48
Piney Orchard Community Association Wins 2018 Associa Green Award
15:46
Issue of Equity
15:45
Larson Electronics Releases 100 Amp, Main Lug Only Explosion Proof Panelboard, 120/240 V 1HP

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 January 2019 16:26:22
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-01-04 17:26:22 - 2019-01-04 16:26:22 - 1000 - Website: OKAY