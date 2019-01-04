04/01/2019 22:56:27

New Haven's Emerald Park Offers Beautiful New Neighborhoods, Great Recreation and Community Amenities

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Haven continues to bring the best homeownership opportunities to Ontario Ranch with Emerald Park, an exciting new enclave within the dynamic master-planned community. This exciting new section of New Haven centers around the amenity-rich Emerald Park, and will offer a range of highly appealing neighborhoods that include Brookfield Residential’s Holiday at Emerald Park and Solstice at Emerald Park. These two exquisitely crafted townhome collections will be an extension of New Haven’s fast-selling, original Holiday and Solstice neighborhoods, making them perfect for first-time homebuyers with stylish designs, modern appointments, and attainable prices. 

Holiday at Emerald Park

will feature innovative two-story townhomes spanning from approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet with one to three bedrooms, up to two and one-half baths and one or two-car garages. Six open floorplans will be available, all smartly planned with comfortable Great Rooms, fully-equipped kitchens, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private covered decks or patios for casual outdoor dining. Individual designs will showcase a den/office, an upper-level deck off the master bedroom, an optional California garage, and large private courtyards for outdoor enjoyment. Every Holiday home is also equipped with Connected Home Technology, a feature that provides remote control of front door locks, thermostats, lighting and more. Prices anticipated to start from the low $300,000s.

Solstice at Emerald Park

will offer three modern townhome designs with open living spaces spanning from approximately 1,138 to 1,534 square feet. Two-story interiors will be enhanced by two to three bedrooms; up to two and one-half baths; spacious Great Rooms and dining areas leading to modern kitchens; large master bedrooms with walk-in closets; and side-by-side two-car garages. Every home has a private deck or patio for al fresco entertaining, as well as the convenience of Connected Home Technology, which allows residents to control front door locks, thermostats and more right from their smart phone or tablet. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $300,000s.

Homeowners at all New Haven neighborhoods, including those in Emerald Park, have access to the master-plan’s premier amenities and community events. Residents enjoy year-round fun at The Resort at Picnic Park, Cherry Park and the new Emerald Park, which will feature a sparkling pool, super playground, covered cabana with outdoor fireplace, firepits, barbecues and more. The outstanding location near freeways, great shopping and respected schools provides even more lifestyle advantages.

To learn about New Haven’s new-home opportunities at Emerald Park, join the Interest List now or go to www.NewHavenLife.com. For information on New Haven’s three other neighborhoods currently selling, visit the sales centers and tour model homes.

“We are so excited to introduce New Haven’s Emerald Park enclave to homebuyers who are ready to find their happy place in a gorgeous new setting,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Register your interest now for Holiday at Emerald Park and Solstice at Emerald Park to be among the first to own at this amazing new section of New Haven.”

New Haven continues Brookfield Residential’s legacy of creating the best places to call home with ownership opportunities including modern townhomes at Solstice, stunning single-family homes at Waverly, and beautiful single-family detached designs at Marigold. Prices range from the mid $300,000s to the mid $500,000s.

There’s never a dull moment at New Haven with The Resort at Picnic Park, Cherry Park and Emerald Park open all year-round. The Resort at Picnic Park’s recreational amenities include an expansive clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; plus much more. Cherry Park has a grassy lawn, pool, tot lot, BBQs, picnic tables and a future dog park, while Emerald Park will offer another pool, covered cabana with outdoor fireplace and other sought-after features.

The master-plan is located in Ontario Ranch, which is a visionary model for California Growth that’s recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit.

School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com.

To visit New Haven in Ontario Ranch, exit the I-15 at Cantu Galleano Ranch Road. New Haven is located two miles west along the new Ontario Ranch Road. Turn right on New Haven Drive and follow signs to the neighborhoods. Sales centers are open daily: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America.  We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

CONTACT:                                       Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a378e6-a1b9-484d-85aa-7f462abbf53f

Brookfield_Residential_Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
01 Jan
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   2018 var et fantastisk år. Alle, selv de vulgært rige, tabte pusten i året..
40
30 Dec
 
Her tæt på årsskiftet vil jeg fortælle jer en historie om en helt speciel investeringsoplevelse fra ..
35
01 Jan
I:DAX
Hvis man skriver det samme 20 år i træk får man ret på et eller andet tidspunkt. Dem der forudsiger ..
27
30 Dec
VELO
  Så er vi nået afslutningen til begyndelsen, hvad er det nu for noget vrøvl? Indtil nu har et unikt..
23
01 Jan
VELO
  Her lidt grove tal og filosofere over i starten af året, mens vi venter på analytikernes estimater..
18
31 Dec
PNDORA
Nu ved du jo ikke hvad der sker i bestyrelseslokalet, så at kalde dem handlingslammede må være for e..
18
03 Jan
 
Jeg har ikke til hensigt at byde ind med noget af det juridiske, men dette indlæg skal alene ses som..
17
02 Jan
VELO
Det er rigtigt, jeg fangede ikke VELO under kurs 2.0.   Men har tjent pænt (procentvis) på VELO i 20..
17
01 Jan
DANSKE
Danske Bank, Nordea, Nykredit og Swebank er de fire stor banker som har været i bank-syndikatet der ..
15
29 Dec
 
Hold fast jeg åbnede min nordnet her til morgen og jeg har modtaget 1.423.961,33 kr. Aner ikke hvor ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
24 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
13 Dec - Form 8.3 - [RPC Group PLC]
07 Dec - Director/PDMR Shareholding
04 Dec - Total voting rights
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor
2
Delek US Holdings to Participate in Energy Industry Conferences
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ribbon, Evoqua, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Cheetah, Marriott, CURO, and Loma Negra and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Aphria, NVIDIA, DXC Technology, and Immunomedics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:01
LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Record December, Fourth Quarter, and Year End 2018 Home Closings and 2018 Year End Earnings Conference Call Information
04 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. (OHRP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages OHRP Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Jan
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of REV Group, Inc. (REVG) and Encourages REVG Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Jan
Start the New Year With a New Home at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee
04 Jan
Spencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle
04 Jan
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
04 Jan
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Unum Therapeutics Announces 2019 Goals and Expected Milestones
04 Jan
CORRECTING and REPLACING – Mobi724 Global Solutions Announces Private Placement Financing
04 Jan
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 January 2019 00:37:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20190102.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-01-05 01:37:09 - 2019-01-05 00:37:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY