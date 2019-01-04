New Haven's Emerald Park Offers Beautiful New Neighborhoods, Great Recreation and Community Amenities

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Haven continues to bring the best homeownership opportunities to Ontario Ranch with Emerald Park, an exciting new enclave within the dynamic master-planned community . This exciting new section of New Haven centers around the amenity-rich Emerald Park, and will offer a range of highly appealing neighborhoods that include Brookfield Residential’s Holiday at Emerald Park and Solstice at Emerald Park. These two exquisitely crafted townhome collections will be an extension of New Haven’s fast-selling, original Holiday and Solstice neighborhoods, making them perfect for first-time homebuyers with stylish designs, modern appointments, and attainable prices.

Holiday at Emerald Park will feature innovative two-story townhomes spanning from approximately 976 to 1,811 square feet with one to three bedrooms, up to two and one-half baths and one or two-car garages. Six open floorplans will be available, all smartly planned with comfortable Great Rooms, fully-equipped kitchens, luxurious master bedrooms with walk-in closets, and private covered decks or patios for casual outdoor dining. Individual designs will showcase a den/office, an upper-level deck off the master bedroom, an optional California garage, and large private courtyards for outdoor enjoyment. Every Holiday home is also equipped with Connected Home Technology, a feature that provides remote control of front door locks, thermostats, lighting and more. Prices anticipated to start from the low $300,000s.

Solstice at Emerald Park will offer three modern townhome designs with open living spaces spanning from approximately 1,138 to 1,534 square feet. Two-story interiors will be enhanced by two to three bedrooms; up to two and one-half baths; spacious Great Rooms and dining areas leading to modern kitchens; large master bedrooms with walk-in closets; and side-by-side two-car garages. Every home has a private deck or patio for al fresco entertaining, as well as the convenience of Connected Home Technology, which allows residents to control front door locks, thermostats and more right from their smart phone or tablet. Prices are anticipated to start from the mid $300,000s.

Homeowners at all New Haven neighborhoods , including those in Emerald Park, have access to the master-plan’s premier amenities and community events. Residents enjoy year-round fun at The Resort at Picnic Park, Cherry Park and the new Emerald Park, which will feature a sparkling pool, super playground, covered cabana with outdoor fireplace, firepits, barbecues and more. The outstanding location near freeways, great shopping and respected schools provides even more lifestyle advantages.

To learn about New Haven’s new-home opportunities at Emerald Park, join the Interest List now or go to www.NewHavenLife.com . For information on New Haven’s three other neighborhoods currently selling, visit the sales centers and tour model homes.

“We are so excited to introduce New Haven’s Emerald Park enclave to homebuyers who are ready to find their happy place in a gorgeous new setting,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “Register your interest now for Holiday at Emerald Park and Solstice at Emerald Park to be among the first to own at this amazing new section of New Haven.”

New Haven continues Brookfield Residential’s legacy of creating the best places to call home with ownership opportunities including modern townhomes at Solstice , stunning single-family homes at Waverly , and beautiful single-family detached designs at Marigold . Prices range from the mid $300,000s to the mid $500,000s.

There’s never a dull moment at New Haven with The Resort at Picnic Park, Cherry Park and Emerald Park open all year-round. The Resort at Picnic Park’s recreational amenities include an expansive clubhouse, community room and welcome bar; Picnic Park; two swimming pools and spa; a kids splash zone and super playground with zipline; plus much more. Cherry Park has a grassy lawn, pool, tot lot, BBQs, picnic tables and a future dog park, while Emerald Park will offer another pool, covered cabana with outdoor fireplace and other sought-after features.

The master-plan is located in Ontario Ranch , which is a visionary model for California Growth that’s recognized as the first gigabit community in Southern California, with ultra-high bandwidth home-data services, a massive parks and trails system, future schools and independent sources of water.

Homeowners appreciate the commuter-friendly location less than 5 miles from the Metrolink station and near major freeways with direct access to I-15 at the Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road exit.

School-aged residents are included in the Mountain View and Chaffey Joint Union school districts.

Ontario Ranch, located within the city of Ontario, California, will span across 8,000+ acres and has been thoughtfully planned with attainably priced new neighborhoods, modern amenities and abundant recreation, elements that are the foundation of a well-rounded lifestyle. The future Chaffey Park will be the centerpiece of Ontario Ranch, a sprawling open space with parks and trails for playing, walking and exploring the outdoors. It has been sensibly planned to align with the goals of the Healthy Ontario Initiative and its efforts to provide residents with opportunities to enrich their wellbeing. Ontario Ranch is envisioned as a mixed‐use area that will encompass residential neighborhoods, commercial facilities and recreational amenities. Proposed plans include retail and business space, along with nearly 1,000 acres dedicated to public open space, parks and schools. A convenient location offers direct access to the I-15 via the new connection at Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road. With the introduction of Ontario Ranch Road as well as the connection to the 60 Freeway via the newly improved Archibald Avenue, Ontario Ranch offers commuters easy access to major employment centers in LA, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties. For more information visit www.OntarioRanch.com .

To visit New Haven in Ontario Ranch, exit the I-15 at Cantu Galleano Ranch Road. New Haven is located two miles west along the new Ontario Ranch Road. Turn right on New Haven Drive and follow signs to the neighborhoods. Sales centers are open daily: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Wednesdays: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.NewHavenLife.com

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (Los Angeles) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

CONTACT: Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com (949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71a378e6-a1b9-484d-85aa-7f462abbf53f