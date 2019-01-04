New Research Coverage Highlights LKQ, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, WellCare Health Plans, Masimo, Workday, and Potbelly — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI), Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), and Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ), Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX), WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI), Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), and Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed January 2nd, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

LKQ CORPORATION (LKQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

LKQ's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LKQ reported revenue of $3,122.38MM vs $2,465.80MM (up 26.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.40 (up 5.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LKQ reported revenue of $9,736.91MM vs $8,584.03MM (up 13.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.73 vs $1.51 (up 14.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.52 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (PCRX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pacira Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $83.45MM vs $67.34MM (up 23.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $286.63MM vs $276.37MM (up 3.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.07 vs -$1.02. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.07 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS, INC. (WCG) REPORT OVERVIEW

WellCare Health Plans' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, WellCare Health Plans reported revenue of $5,058.10MM vs $4,402.90MM (up 14.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.74 vs $3.86 (down 29.02%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, WellCare Health Plans reported revenue of $17,007.20MM vs $14,237.10MM (up 19.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $8.40 vs $5.47 (up 53.56%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $13.41 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

MASIMO CORPORATION (MASI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Masimo's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Masimo reported revenue of $210.58MM vs $193.36MM (up 8.91%) and basic earnings per share $1.09 vs $0.69 (up 57.97%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Masimo reported revenue of $798.11MM vs $694.63MM (up 14.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.55 vs $6.07 (down 57.99%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.01 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WORKDAY, INC. (WDAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Workday's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Workday reported revenue of $743.19MM vs $555.39MM (up 33.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.70 vs -$0.41. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Workday reported revenue of $2,143.05MM vs $1,574.44MM (up 36.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.55 vs -$1.94. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.20 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

POTBELLY CORPORATION (PBPB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Potbelly's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Potbelly reported revenue of $107.00MM vs $106.13MM (up 0.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Potbelly reported revenue of $428.11MM vs $407.13MM (up 5.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.28 vs $0.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.31 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

