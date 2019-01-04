Nexus Energy Retains Well-Known OTC Markets Analyst, George Sharp, as Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTCPINK: IBGR), an application company, today announced that it has retained well-known microcap analyst and consultant to OTC Markets Group, George Sharp, as an advisor to the company. Mr. Sharp will advise Nexus on its business strategy, financing endeavors and its commitment to investor interests.

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. President and CEO, Ronald Minsky, stated, “As a former Deputy Attorney General for the State of New Jersey, I recognize the value of Mr. Sharp’s expertise within the OTC Markets and his ability to try and ensure that the management of Nexus always acts in the best interests of its shareholders. George has already ushered in a new era of accountability in the microcap market through his service to the investment community, regulators, and providers of trading platforms. His work on behalf of other microcap issuers who wish to change the culture of deceit in the marketplace for the benefit of a very few, is unprecedented.”

Mr. Minsky went on to say, “Within the next several days we will announce our exciting new project. George’s reputation in the marketplace automatically draws attention to any endeavor in which he participates, and we intend to capitalize on his following to obtain equity funding of the development of Nexus’ new project.”

George Sharp commented, "At his behest, I met with Ron in New York City and was flattered by his overtures towards me. It is impressive that he immediately agreed to my conditions, which are geared towards the benefit of the shareholders, including a bar on toxic debt financing and refusal to participate in stock promotion. Having reviewed the company’s business plan, I look forward to working closely with Ron and his development team to bringing the company’s new project to fruition."

About Nexus Energy Services, Inc. (OTC: IBGR)

Nexus Energy Services, Inc. an application development company which will soon announce a significant project in the real estate sector.

About George Sharp

Drawing from his experiences as a litigant, investigator and forensic researcher, George Sharp consults with attorneys and publicly-traded companies seeking to protect investors. He has appeared on television and referenced in the print media for his efforts to combat microcap fraud. He is also the President of Guard Dog, Inc. (OTCPINK: GRDO). To learn more about George Sharp's services, visit www.clippercp.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT: